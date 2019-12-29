Swans boss Cooper frustrated following goalless draw with Barnsley

Swansea manager Steve Cooper shared fans’ frustrations after watching his side play out a goalless draw with Barnsley.

Boos rang around the Liberty Stadium after their side were held by a resurgent Tykes side who continued their fight against relegation.

Barnsley had goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger to thank for keeping them on level terms. First he got down sharply to deny Bersant Celina after he was picked out by Andre Ayew, before showcasing his lightning reactions to claw away Sam Surridge’s close-range shot at his back post.

Swansea striker Surridge and Barnsley forward Jacob Brown hit the woodwork either side of half-time before Radlinger sprung into action again to keep out an Ayew header.

The draw moved Swansea to within a point of the play-off places, but Cooper understands the criticism coming his side’s way.

“I understand the fans’ frustrations, I think we’re all frustrated,” he said. “The crowd played their part during the game, spurring us on, but we were all feeling the same way at full-time.

“We just didn’t have that cutting edge to get the goal, and it makes it doubly frustrating as we had chances.

“I’ve got no problem with the fans, I thought they were really good during the game and if there is any frustrations then we will share that with them, that’s for sure.

“We knew it would be a game where there would be some tiredness, I think that is normal at this time of year in the Christmas period.

“We had talked about needing to be clinical and productive in moments but we did not take those chances.

“We did have chances and the keeper made some good saves, but we are disappointed as we backed ourselves to score and win the game.”

Barnsley’s first clean sheet in 19 games moved them level on points with Stoke, and manager Gerhard Struber believes the point will be crucial.

“Our teamwork was outstanding today, it is not easy to play against Swansea with their quality, especially Celina,” he said.

“I’m happy with a very important point for us, every point we get in our situation is very, very important and now we have the feeling that we can pick up points away from home.

“Sometimes we win and sometimes we draw, and I am very happy. Now we have to recharge our batteries because the next game is so soon.

“It’s a big challenge with so many games during this Christmas period and the young boys are facing a totally different situation.

“It’s so hard for the young boys, but they are learning and growing in this situation and when we get points it shows them they can do it, which is massive for their development.

“We need more points in the next games and I hope we can come out of the relegation zone now.

“To be level with Stoke is very good for us, it’s a great feeling when we get these big points.

“The self-confidence is growing and growing, we go into the next game full of confidence and hopefully we can get another good result.

“Barnsley looks like a family now with the fans, the staff and the team. We’re standing shoulder to shoulder and that’s what we need in this situation.”