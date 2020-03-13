Top-level English football suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak

Top-level English football has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League, FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have all agreed to call a halt to competitive action with immediate effect. The news was confirmed in an EFL statement.

It follows players and staff becoming affected by the virus, or individuals self-isolating as a precaution after reporting symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

England’s cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been cut short, while next week’s Champions League and Europa League ties have all been postponed.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England— Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

Government advice on mass gatherings in England and Wales has not changed despite the decision on Thursday to move into the ‘delay’ phase in tackling the virus, but the spread of the illness among competitors has forced the hand of organisers.

The Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday is still due to go ahead as things stand.

A statement from the EFL read: “The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus.

ECB Statement: Test series in Sri Lanka postponed— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 13, 2020

“The postponements include all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all academy and youth team fixtures.

“In addition, clubs are being advised to suspend indefinitely all non-essential activities which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings.

“Whilst the EFL board has continued to take the advice and guidance offered by the Government and its health advisors, emerging developments mean now is the time to implement football’s contingency plans in response to the crisis.

“A further update on these plans will be given post an EFL board meeting next week.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but the EFL must prioritise the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters while also acknowledging the Government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak.”