Wales vs Republic of Ireland live stream: how to watch the UEFA Nations League wherever you are in the world

Wales are on the brink of securing promotion to League A of the Nations League, but the Republic of Ireland can deal their chances a major blow on Sunday.

Ryan Giggs' side currently sit top of Group B4 with two matches left to play, having won three and drawn one of their games to date. Wales lost 3-0 to England in a friendly last month but have been in excellent form otherwise, avoiding defeat in every other game they have played since June 2019. However, the Dragons will be without Giggs throughout this international break, with Robert Page set to take charge after the manager was arrested over allegations of assault.

Wales face the USA in a friendly a few days before this crunch match, and it would not be a surprise if Page rests some big names during that non-competitive encounter. Wales have been defensively solid of late, keeping clean sheets in six of their seven outings prior to the USA game, and will hope to register another shut-out against a Republic of Ireland that has struggled for goals since Stephen Kenny took charge in August.

Indeed, Ireland have found the back of the net just once since Kenny assumed control, and none of their last four matches have produced a goal. Kenny spoke of introducing a more expansive style of play, but recent months have demonstrated that Ireland will not turn into a free-scoring team overnight. They will at least hope to take something from Sunday's game, with last-placed Bulgaria just a point behind Ireland as things stand.

Wales have welcomed Gareth Bale back into their squad after their star man spent last month's international break getting back to full fitness. Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen will miss out, though, as will first-choice goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

There is no space in the Irish squad for long-serving striker Shane Long, with youngsters Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly among the attacking contingent.

Kick-off is at 5pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Wales vs Republic of Ireland live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

