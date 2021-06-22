Trending

Watch Euro 2020: Croatia retake the lead against Scotland with a wonder goal from Luka Modric

By

Croatia lead Scotland 2-1 at Hampden Park and will go through to the last 16 as things stand

Luka Modric Euro 2020 Croatia vs Scotland
(Image credit: PA)

Croatia have retaken the lead in their do-or-die Euro 2020 clash with Scotland at Hampden Park. The winner qualifies for the last 16.

Luka Modric curled a sumptuous strike from the edge of the area beyond Scottish keeper David Marshall's despairing dive, to put the Vatreni 2-1 up.

Can Steve Clarke's side come back for a second time this evening?

