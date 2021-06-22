Watch Euro 2020: Croatia retake the lead against Scotland with a wonder goal from Luka Modric
Croatia lead Scotland 2-1 at Hampden Park and will go through to the last 16 as things stand
Croatia have retaken the lead in their do-or-die Euro 2020 clash with Scotland at Hampden Park. The winner qualifies for the last 16.
Luka Modric curled a sumptuous strike from the edge of the area beyond Scottish keeper David Marshall's despairing dive, to put the Vatreni 2-1 up.
Can Steve Clarke's side come back for a second time this evening?
WHAT. A. GOAL.A wonderful strike from the 𝗺𝗮𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼 Luka Modrić 👏#ITVFootball #Euro2020 #CROSCO pic.twitter.com/OY5PLYCwANJune 22, 2021
