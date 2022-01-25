Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.

Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022 See more

Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of Xisco Munoz in October.

He inherits a relegation-threatened team sitting 19th in the table, two points from safety ahead of trip to bottom side Burnley on February 5.

Hodgson returns to management having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Ranieri was shown the door in the wake of Friday night’s 3-0 home defeat by fellow relegation candidates Norwich, which left the 70-year-old Italian with a record of 11 defeats from his 14 games in charge.

Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Watford on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hodgson previously worked for the Pozzo family, owners of Watford, during a short stint as Udinese boss in 2001.

The Hornets are the sixth Premier League club he has managed following spells with Blackburn, Fulham, West Brom, Liverpool and boyhood club Palace.

Hodgson also managed England at European Championships in 2012 and 2016 and at the 2014 World Cup.