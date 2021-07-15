West Ham United release their brand-new Umbro home kit – with a design nod to a very special Hammers shirt

West Ham United have unveiled their brand new home kit - and it's one that will bring back plenty of nostalgia for Hammers fans.

The new Umbro shirt has big sky blue panels down the sleeves, reminiscent of the shirt that West Ham wore in the 1999/2000 season. That particular kit was made famous by Paolo Di Canio, whose volley against Wimbledon was voted the greatest-ever goal at Upton Park.

The kit has the initials "WHUFC" on the back of the neck too, in a classic serif font, giving the whole shirt a particularly retro vibe.

West Ham will, of course, be wearing this new shirt when they play in the Europa League this season. The Hammers kick off their season against Newcastle United on August 14.

