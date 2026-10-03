How to watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for international friendly

Watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso for free from anywhere as the Albiceleste look to make it two from two during this current international break.

FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Argentina vs Burkina Faso: key information Date: Saturday 2 October, 2026

Saturday 2 October, 2026 Kick-Off Time: 8:00pm ET / 1:00am BST (Sun.) / 9:00pm ART

8:00pm ET / 1:00am BST (Sun.) / 9:00pm ART Free Stream: Telefe (Argentina) | RTB (Burkina Faso)

(Argentina) | (Burkina Faso) UK Stream: Premier Sports (UK)

Premier Sports (UK) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

It's now just two games to go until the Lionel Messi and Argentina story ends and Lionel Scaloni has hinted that he could be involved in some capacity against Burkina Faso.

La Albiceleste beat Bolivia 4-0 just a few days ago, with Lautaro Martínez, Nico Paz, Cristian Romero and José Manuel López all finding the net.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Can I watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso for free? Yes. Free-to-air Argentinian broadcaster Telefe has live coverage of Argentina vs Burkina Faso. You can also access a free stream in Burkina Faso via RTB. Not in Argentina or Burkina Faso? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso from anywhere

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📺 Stream Argentina vs Burkina Faso

Watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso on Premier Sports, with live coverage on Premier Sports 1. Kick-off is at 1:00am BST on Sunday.

Watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £18.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £ 150 a year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £13.99 (which can't be broken mid-season).

Argentina vs Burkina Faso: Preview

Argentina's legend Messi announced his international retirement following the World Cup, although he remains part of Scaloni's squad for the latest international break and is expected to make his final appearance for Argentina against Benin on October 6.

The legendary Barcelona and PSG forward is unlikely to feature against Burkina Faso, meaning this match provides another opportunity for Argentina's next generation to take centre stage.

The spotlight will naturally fall on the likes of Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, with Argentina possessing plenty of quality even without their iconic captain.

Burkina Faso arrive in Buenos Aires having secured a 1-0 victory over the Central African Republic in their latest 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The Stallions therefore have some momentum of their own, having only lost one of their last six games in all competitions.

Wrexham defender Issa Kabore featured for the whole game against the Central African Republic recently and will relish the chance to play against some of the games biggest stars in this one.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Argentina 3-0 Burkina Faso

The Albiceleste should ease to another victory against lesser opposition.