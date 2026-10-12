How to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United for FREE: Live streams for Premier League Monday Night Football

Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United for free as both teams face off in this week's Monday Night Football clash.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Frank Lampard was a relieved man as his Coventry City side got off the mark in the Premier League last time out against Nottingham Forest.

But the tough tests don't stop, as Newcastle United arrive at the Coventry Building Society Arena this evening, bidding to once again knock them down a peg.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United online and from anywhere, including for free, in a tasty Monday Night Football clash in the Premier League.

Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United for FREE

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network and YouTube TV (21-days) are currently offering a free trial.

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Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United from anywhere

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📺 Stream Coventry City vs Newcastle United

How to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United in the UK

Coventry City vs Newcastle United is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The game is this week's Monday Night Football clash and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage starts at 6:30pm BST, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including every match picked for Monday Night Football – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £24 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United in the US

As mentioned above, fans in the US can watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United on USA Network. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

How to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United in Australia

Stan Sport has live coverage of Coventry City vs Newcastle United in Australia. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Tuesday.

Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Coventry City vs Newcastle United but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Coventry City vs Newcastle United: Preview

Coventry City welcome Newcastle United to the CBS Arena on Monday night, with both sides looking to build momentum after the international break.

The Sky Blues will head into the contest with renewed confidence after finally ending a difficult run of results with a 1-0 victory away at Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League outing. Jay Dasilva’s second-half goal secured Frank Lampard’s side a valuable three points and provided a much-needed response following four consecutive league defeats to begin their season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have made a steady start, but will be determined to build on a shaky win, if you can call it that, against Hull. The Magpies defeated the Tigers 2-1 in their last league match, but that followed a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Leeds United. They have nevertheless collected eight points from their opening five games.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Nico Gonzalez should be back to face Coventry after having to sit out the win against Hull. He suffered a concussion and had to abide by concussion protocols, but will be raring to go.

Joelinton could also be back in the fold after failing to feature so far this term. The tenacious Brazilian has had a thigh problem, but the latest reports suggest he could be back in the side for the trip to the Midlands.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Josh Eccles, Luke Woolfenden and Milan van Ewijk are all closing in on returns for the home side. Haji Wright is likely to miss out on Monday, with Lampard indicating that the American is on course to return to action by the end of October.

Aurele Amenda is a long-term absentee, while Taiwo Awoniyi is out due to suspension. The striker was shown a straight red card in Coventry’s 5-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last month for violent conduct.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Coventry City 0-2 Newcastle United

Newcastle, despite their huge summer mass exodus, looked solid against Hull City last time out, and the jury is still out on Coventry. We think a goal in each half as the Magpies win this one.