Newcastle United News and Features

Name: Newcastle United

Founded: 1882 (as Newcastle East End, became Newcastle United in 1892)

Home ground: St James' Park

League Titles: 4

Instagram: @nufc

Newcastle established themselves as a power in English football during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, claiming four league titles and six FA Cups. However despite brief flirtations with success under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson and four FA and League Cup final appearances since, the St James' Park trophy cabinet last accepted a domestic honour in 1955 and the Magpies' most recent success came in the European Fairs Cup 14 years later.

David Ginola

David Ginola interview: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”

By Chris Flanagan

INTERVIEW Former Newcastle and Tottenham star David Ginola arrived in England in 1995 with journalists asking him who he was – then picked up the Player of the Year award aged 32...

Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Chelsea v Newcastle United live stream

Chelsea v Newcastle United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Chelsea v Newcastle United live stream, as the Blues look to move into the top four

Thierry Henry

Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented

Premier League live stream

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

By FourFourTwo Staff

BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes

FA Cup

Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?

Posted

Football quiz Forget the giant killers - we're looking for killers in front of goal

Harry Kane

Quiz! Can you name the players who hold the key stats of the season?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz From goals to key assists, fouls to saves, we're looking for the stat leaders in each category this season

Kane and Son

6 Premier League records that could be broken this season

By Mark White

There's a lot to play for in the Prem - and plenty of incredible records that could yet be smashed in this most unusual of seasons

