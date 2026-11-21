The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has reached its climax with Washington Spirit taking on Kansas City Current to win the Championship. Here are an array of broadcast options that will allow you to watch the final from wherever you are in the world.

NWSL Championship: Key information ► TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+ (US) / TNT Sports, HBO Max (UK) ► FREE streaming: NWSL+ (excludes anywhere that has a broadcaster) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current have booked their places in the final after successfully navigating the play-offs. The two sides will meet at Audi Field on November 21 to decide who lifts the trophy.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT (1:00am GMT on Sunday, November 22).

With live streaming options available for fans around the world, including FREE coverage in the UK, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 NWSL Championship final.

NWSL Championship Match free streams

The NWSL has its very own streaming platform, NWSL+, which is totally free of charge.

All that's required is a simple email registration. Geo-restrictions apply, so the game will be blocked for those in the US, UK or anywhere that has an official broadcaster for Spirit vs Current.

Watching on the move? You can access your usual streams from anywhere in the world with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch the NWSL Championship match from anywhere

For the ability to bypass any geo-restrictions, and to stay as safe as possible when streaming content online, you should consider getting a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that protects you online by creating encrypted connections, and unblocks your usual streaming services by re-routing your device's IP address.

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How to watch the NWSL Championship match in the US

Fans in the USA can watch the final between Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current on CBS and its streaming service, Paramount+ ($2.99/month for 2 months).

If you're away from the US on holiday then use NordVPN to unblock your stream and watch the NWSL Championship from anywhere in the world.

How to watch NWSL Championship match in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the final on TNT Sports 2, while HBO Max (£30.99 a month) hosts the live stream.

If you're visiting the UK from a country that has free access on NWSL+ then use a VPN to unblock your stream.

How to watch NWSL Championship match in Canada

TSN are the official broadcasters of the NWSL in Canada and will show the Championship match between Washington Spirit and KC Current.

Streaming access is available from CA$24.99/month with it going out on TSN3 and TSN4.

The finalists

Kansas City Current

Temwa Chawinga is a back-to-back NWSL MVP (Image credit: Tyler Staten/NWSL via Getty Images)

Kansas City Current enjoyed a strong regular season, finishing fourth in the standings before edging past Angel City 1-0 after extra time in the quarter-finals and knocking out reigning champions Gotham FC with a 2-1 victory in the semi-finals.

The 2022 runners-up will be looking to go one step further and claim their first NWSL Championship title, with back-to-back MVP Temwa Chawinga and Croix Bethune key to their attacking threat.

Washington Spirit

Trinity Rodman is a star player for Washington Spirit (Image credit: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The 2024 and 2025 Championship runners-up finished third in the regular season this year and made a statement with a 4-1 quarter-final victory over Portland Thorns.

After beating Utah Royals 2-1 in their semi-final, Washington will be hoping to turn their recent final heartbreak into success. With Trinity Rodman leading the attack, they will be determined to finally reclaim the Championship trophy, last winning it in 2021.