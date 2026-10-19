How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City for FREE: Live stream online from anywhere as Spurs hunt first Premier League win

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City for free from anywhere as Roberto De Zerbi's men hunt their first win of the Premier League season at the seventh time of asking. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Dominic Solanke's late equaliser against Manchester United last Saturday gave Spurs fans a rare goal to celebrate, but a first league victory of the season continues to elude them - with this clash arguably a must-win game already.

You feared the worst for Coventry after they lost their opening four Premier League games of the campaign without finding the net, but back-to-back triumphs over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United has left them looking up the table.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City for FREE

Fans in the US can stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City for free thanks to YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

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Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City from anywhere

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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City in the US

As mentioned above, Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City is live on USA Network in the US, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City on USA Network.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 6:00am AEDT on Tuesday.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City: Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City is the most iconic fixture in Sky Blues history. Spurs were the opponents when the West Midlands club won their only major trophy, triumphing 3-2 after extra-time in the 1987 FA Cup final.

If Coventry were to repeat that result here it would be nigh-on disastrous for Roberto De Zerbi's side, who will see a home game against a promoted club as a huge opportunity to claim their first Premier League victory of the season amd move off the bottom of the table.

To do so, they will need to improve on a frankly abysmal return of three goals in six league games, which makes them the lowest scorers in the top flight.

Spurs did at least show some fight in battling back to claim a 1-1 draw at Manchester United last Saturday, despite being down to 10 men. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended after being sent off at Old Trafford, but Pedro Porro could return and James Maddison looks set to face his boyhood club.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Like Tottenham, Coventry failed to score in their first four Premier League games, but Frank Lampard's side have put their slow start behind them.

After claiming a crucial 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest before the international break, the Sky Blues returned to action with an emphatic 4-1 home victory over Newcastle United that sees them head into this game in 16th after Saturday and Sunday's fixtures.

Manager Lampard knows how tough it is to put a winning run together in the Premier League so he will be telling his side to keep the hammer down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where a good start could unsettle the home crowd.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden is available for Coventry after returning from injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi is back from a three-match suspension.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Coventry City

We think the Sky Blues could snatch a point in a low-scoring contest.