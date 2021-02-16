Tottenham Hotspur News and Features
Name: Tottenham Hotspur
Founded: 1882
Home ground: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
League Titles: 2
Instagram: @spursofficial
Tottenham have always been one of the most attractive clubs to watch in English football, though they perhaps have not won the silverware they ought to have done. They have won the league twice, but not since the 1960s, and have been much more of a cup team, with eight FA Cup wins, four League Cups and three European trophies. Under Mauricio Pochettino they recently became an elite club in the Premier League. Past and current players include Danny Blanchflower, Jimmy Greaves, Glenn Hoddle, Gary Lineker, Paul Gascogine, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane.
Europa League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
UEL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Wolfsberger v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world
Buying guide Watch a Wolfsberger v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, as the Europa League last 32 continues
David Ginola interview: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”
By Chris Flanagan
INTERVIEW Former Newcastle and Tottenham star David Ginola arrived in England in 1995 with journalists asking him who he was – then picked up the Player of the Year award aged 32...
Tottenham transfer news: Son Heung-min says it is not the right time to discuss his future
By FourFourTwo Staff
The South Korea international is under contract at Spurs until the summer of 2023
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs will not sell Harry Kane for less than £150m
By FourFourTwo Staff
The north London side are not willing to sell the England striker on the cheap
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy eyeing Brendan Rodgers swoop if Jose Mourinho departs
By FourFourTwo Staff
The long-serving Spurs chief is said to be an admirer of the Leicester manager
Tottenham would have to pay huge sum of £34.8m to sack Jose Mourinho - report
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Portuguese is under pressure at Spurs but it would be expensive to fire him
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
