Tottenham Hotspur News and Features

Name: Tottenham Hotspur

Founded: 1882

Home ground: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

League Titles: 2

Instagram: @spursofficial

Tottenham have always been one of the most attractive clubs to watch in English football, though they perhaps have not won the silverware they ought to have done. They have won the league twice, but not since the 1960s, and have been much more of a cup team, with eight FA Cup wins, four League Cups and three European trophies. Under Mauricio Pochettino they recently became an elite club in the Premier League. Past and current players include Danny Blanchflower, Jimmy Greaves, Glenn Hoddle, Gary Lineker, Paul Gascogine, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane.