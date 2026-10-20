Investigation into ‘dangerous’ behaviour launched by police after Liverpool match

An individual was captured on camera kicking a rugby ball into the Gtech stadium from height.

Liverpool travelled to Brentford last Saturday and left with a 2-1 victory, fighting back from a goal down courtesy of strikes from Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak.

Since the clash, in which Brentford were reduced to 10 men against Andoni Iraola’s side, footage began circulating online of a rugby ball being kicked into the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford have now confirmed that the police have been made aware of and launched an investigation into the matter, with the offence’s nature being “dangerous and potentially harmful.”

Investigation opened into rugby ball-kicking individual during Liverpool vs Brentford clash

The incident has been reported by the club. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The footage appeared to capture a man kicking a rugby ball, from a balcony that overlooked the Gtech, onto the pitch.

Another clip shows a member of staff carrying the rugby ball away from the pitch, captioned: “Wrong sport, mate.”

Brentford have now referred the incident to the police, describing the individual’s actions as “dangerous and potentially very harmful.”

A club statement issued by the Bees on Monday read: “Brentford Football Club is aware of an incident involving an item being kicked from a height towards the field of play during Saturday’s match against Liverpool.

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“Such behaviour is dangerous and potentially very harmful. The matter has been referred to the police and the club is supporting the relevant authorities in their investigation to help identify those responsible and take appropriate action.”

Brentford stated that the individual’s actions may result in criminal prosecution, then affirmed the importance of safety for all fans, staff, players and officials visiting the Gtech.

Others can be heard in the video laughing and cheering as the rugby ball was kicked onto the pitch at Brentford’s stadium. Liverpool Football Club are yet to comment publicly.

Brentford have been in top form under Keith Andrews this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds are now positioned fifth in the Premier League standings, having taken 12 points from seven matches.

Following their defeat, the Bees are placed sixth, claiming 10 points from their first seven outings. Prior to their clash with Liverpool, Keith Andrews’ men were undefeated in the Premier League.

Liverpool, whose supporters face the highest average pint prices on their European away days this term, will next play Villarreal at home, while Brentford are set to clash with Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Sunday.