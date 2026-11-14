How to watch Japan vs Brazil: live stream international friendly for FREE

Overview Japan vs Brazil will kick-off at 10:15am GMT / 5:15am ET / 9:15pm AEDT on Saturday, November 14 Free Stream: U-NEXT (Japan) Globoplay (Brazil)

(Japan) (Brazil) Watch from anywhere: Get 77% off NordVPN

Watch Japan vs Brazil for free from anywhere in the world as Singapore hosts a prestige international friendly. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Japan and Brazil are in Singapore for an international friendly at the National Stadium, mere months after a dramatic encounter at World Cup 2026.

Brazil came out on top in Houston, knocking Samurai Blue out of the tournament in the round of 32. They needed Gabriel Martinelli's winner deep in stoppage time to do so.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Japan vs Brazil online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Japan vs Brazil for free? Yes, Japan vs Brazil is free to watch on U-NEXT in Japan and Globoplay in Brazil. Outside Japan or Brazil? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Japan vs Brazil from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Japan vs Brazil is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Japan vs Brazil in the UK?

Unfortunately, Japan vs Brazil has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Visiting the UK at the moment? Unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Can I watch Japan vs Brazil in the US?

Japan vs Brazil has not been selected for broadcast in the United States.

Visiting the US at the moment? Unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Can I watch Japan vs Brazil in Australia?

Japan vs Brazil will not be broadcast in Australia.

Visiting Australia at the moment? Unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Japan vs Brazil: match preview

This is the third match between Japan and Brazil in exactly 13 months. Last October, Hajime Moriyasu made history by becoming the first manager to lead a Japan team to a senior international win over the Selecao.

Takumi Minamino, Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda scored the goals as Japan overturned a 2-0 deficit in the second half of a friendly match in Tokyo.

Moriyasu is still in post, but not for long. He was due to step aside after the Asian Cup, handing the reins to former Kashima Antlers boss Go Oiwa. The confederation championship in January and February has been postponed, and Moriyasu's number of remaining matches significantly reduced.

Brazil went on to lose to Norway in the last 16 after their victory over Japan in July. This is their fourth match in a row against AFC opposition after they spent the last international break in Australia and India.

Carlo Ancelotti has named a squad that's missing a handful of experienced players, not least injured skipper Marquinhos, but the attacking talent at his disposal is no joke. Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead the way.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Japan 1-2 Brazil

The postponement of the Asian Cup has left Japan in an uncertain spot. FourFourTwo predicts that Ancelotti's men will have the edge.