Overview Leeds United vs Coventry City takes place on Saturday 28 November Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: USA Network (US) Stan Sport (AUS)

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Leeds United are being tipped as one of the season's outsiders for a spot in a European place, after another big win last weekend at Stamford Bridge.

Daniel Farke's side are heavily backed against Frank Lampard's Coventry City in this one, but the Sky Blues have won two of their last three, including a brilliant 3-2 home success against Crystal Palace.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Leeds United vs Coventry City online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Leeds United vs Coventry City in the UK?

Leeds United vs Coventry City has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

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Watch Leeds United vs Coventry City from anywhere

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How to watch Leeds United vs Coventry City in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network will show Leeds United vs Coventry City live in the US. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

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How to watch Leeds United vs Coventry City in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Leeds United vs Coventry City on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.

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Leeds United vs Coventry City: Preview

Leeds United will be looking to continue their impressive resurgence when they welcome Coventry City to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, with the Whites aiming to make it three consecutive Premier League victories.

Leeds have enjoyed an excellent turnaround in recent weeks, following up a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur with a remarkable 4-1 demolition of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend. Noah Okafor was the star of the show with a brace, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson also found the net in a memorable afternoon.

Those results have lifted Leeds into seventh place, with 17 points from their opening 11 matches. Their defensive organisation has been particularly impressive, having conceded just nine goals so far this season, a record bettered only by Arsenal.

Farke will now want his players to carry that momentum back to Elland Road, where they remain unbeaten in the league this season. Another victory could strengthen their early-season ambitions of challenging for European qualification.

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However, Coventry arrive with renewed confidence of their own after securing an entertaining 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Frank Lampard’s side endured a difficult introduction to life in the top flight, losing their opening four matches without scoring. However, four victories in their last seven league outings suggest the Sky Blues are beginning to find their feet, with their latest success moving them into 14th place on 12 points.

There is certainly attacking potential within Coventry’s ranks, particularly through Jack Rudoni, who has emerged as an important creative influence. However, their defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, having conceded 21 goals in 11 league matches. Their away form is another issue, with just one victory from five outings on the road.

Lampard will need his side to be considerably more disciplined against a Leeds team growing in confidence and possessing plenty of attacking quality.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 3-1 Coventry City

Leeds should win this one with ease, and we think Calvert-Lewin scores fresh off signing a new deal.