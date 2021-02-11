Leeds United News and Features

Trending

Leeds are still one of England's biggest clubs, even if their on-field results do not always reflect it. Under Don Revie they were a dominant force in the 1970s - a side led by Billy Bremner feared and admired in equal measure. They won the last First Division title under Howard Wilkinson in 1992 and, in 2001, went to the Champions League semi-finals under David O'Leary. Financial disaster followed but they are now ready to return to the top flight under world-renowned coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Thierry Henry

Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented

Premier League live stream

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Arsenal v Leeds United live stream

Arsenal v Leeds United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch an Arsenal v Leeds United live stream, as the Gunners aim to bounce back from defeat by Aston Villa

Raphinha

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could rival Liverpool for Raphinha signature

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Leeds winger has been linked with rival Premier League clubs of late

FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

By FourFourTwo Staff

BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes

Raphinha

Liverpool transfer news: Reds to offer five players for Leeds winger Raphinha

By FourFourTwo Staff

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are among the names who could head to Elland Road

FA Cup

Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?

Football quiz Forget the giant killers - we're looking for killers in front of goal

Rodrigo De Paul

Liverpool transfer news: Udinese admit Reds target Rodrigo De Paul could be sold this summer

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentina international could soon be on his way to the Premier League

Jonathan Woodgate

Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

By FourFourTwo Staff

The former England defender reflects on a career blighted by injury

