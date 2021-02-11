Leeds United News and Features
Name: Leeds United
Founded: 1919
Home Ground: Elland Road
League Titles: 3
Instagram: @leedsunited
Leeds are still one of England's biggest clubs, even if their on-field results do not always reflect it. Under Don Revie they were a dominant force in the 1970s - a side led by Billy Bremner feared and admired in equal measure. They won the last First Division title under Howard Wilkinson in 1992 and, in 2001, went to the Champions League semi-finals under David O'Leary. Financial disaster followed but they are now ready to return to the top flight under world-renowned coach Marcelo Bielsa.
