Mexico vs Ecuador prediction as co-hosts seek to use home advantage in Round of 32

Mexico want to book their place in the Round of 16 with victory over Ecuador

Mexico's best finish at a FIFA World Cup is the quarter-final stage, which they reached in 1970 and 1986.

On both previous occasions, El Tri hosted the tournament, so expectations are high in Mexico City, especially after Javier Aguirre's side topped Group A.

Ecuador finished second in Conmebol World Cup qualifying, though, losing only twice in 18 games, and there is an argument to suggest this will be Mexico's toughest opponent of the World Cup so far.

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Mexico vs Ecuador betting odds from BOYLE Sports

Mexico WIN - 6/5

Draw - 7/4

Ecuador WIN - 14/5

Mexico vs Ecuador prediction

There will be fireworks in this one, mark FourFourTwo's words. Two sides with passionate fanbases, getting stuck into each other in the high altitude of Mexico City, we will be watching.

Referee Slavko Vincic is no-nonsense as well, and cards have been wiped from the group stage so there could be some really meaty, carefree tackles flying in.

One of Ecuador's more reserved supporters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ecuador were South American qualifying's best defensive team, conceding just five goals in 18 matches.

Their group stage run was not reflective of their qualification record but they remain a well-drilled outfit.

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Their win over Germany, who have now been eliminated by Paraguay, was a surprise but by no means a shock to Conmebol experts.

Mexico's perfect group stage record, in which they recorded three clean sheets, and home advantage makes them favourites for this match but we could really see this one going either way.

It might not be one for the free-flowing footballing purists but there will be no shortage of passion.

Mexico vs Ecuador score prediction

Raul Jimenez is a national hero (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prediction: Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (Mexico advance on penalties)

Two good defensive sides, coached by two experienced managers, we're not anticipating a goal-fest in CDMX tonight.

Granted, that makes staying up until 2am in the UK for kick-off a difficult sell, but this is knockout football and if this World Cup's Round of 32 games have been anything to go by so far, there will be drama of some description.

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador

You can watch Mexico vs Ecuador in the last 32 of World Cup 2026 for free. All the information you need is in our how to watch guide.

The match will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, Fox in the United States and SBS in Australia.

What's your Mexico vs Ecuador prediction? Let us know below...