Mexico vs Ecuador prediction as co-hosts seek to use home advantage in Round of 32
It's an all-Latin American battle in Mexico City this evening - here's how we think it'll pan out
Mexico's best finish at a FIFA World Cup is the quarter-final stage, which they reached in 1970 and 1986.
On both previous occasions, El Tri hosted the tournament, so expectations are high in Mexico City, especially after Javier Aguirre's side topped Group A.
Ecuador finished second in Conmebol World Cup qualifying, though, losing only twice in 18 games, and there is an argument to suggest this will be Mexico's toughest opponent of the World Cup so far.
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Mexico vs Ecuador betting odds from BOYLE Sports
- Mexico WIN - 6/5
- Draw - 7/4
- Ecuador WIN - 14/5
Mexico vs Ecuador prediction
There will be fireworks in this one, mark FourFourTwo's words. Two sides with passionate fanbases, getting stuck into each other in the high altitude of Mexico City, we will be watching.
Referee Slavko Vincic is no-nonsense as well, and cards have been wiped from the group stage so there could be some really meaty, carefree tackles flying in.
Ecuador were South American qualifying's best defensive team, conceding just five goals in 18 matches.
Their group stage run was not reflective of their qualification record but they remain a well-drilled outfit.
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Their win over Germany, who have now been eliminated by Paraguay, was a surprise but by no means a shock to Conmebol experts.
Mexico's perfect group stage record, in which they recorded three clean sheets, and home advantage makes them favourites for this match but we could really see this one going either way.
It might not be one for the free-flowing footballing purists but there will be no shortage of passion.
Mexico vs Ecuador score prediction
Prediction: Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (Mexico advance on penalties)
Two good defensive sides, coached by two experienced managers, we're not anticipating a goal-fest in CDMX tonight.
Granted, that makes staying up until 2am in the UK for kick-off a difficult sell, but this is knockout football and if this World Cup's Round of 32 games have been anything to go by so far, there will be drama of some description.
How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador
You can watch Mexico vs Ecuador in the last 32 of World Cup 2026 for free. All the information you need is in our how to watch guide.
The match will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, Fox in the United States and SBS in Australia.
What's your Mexico vs Ecuador prediction? Let us know below...
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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