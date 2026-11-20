The 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship final is upon us, with Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current set to battle it out for the title on November 21.

Washington booked their third consecutive final appearance with a victory over Utah Royals in the semi-finals, while Kansas City Current overcame reigning champions Gotham FC to move one step closer to lifting the trophy.

With the two sides now preparing to meet at Audi Field in Washington, it is all to play for.

How did we get here?

The 2026 NWSL playoffs began with eight teams battling for a place in the semi-finals, following a regular season in which Gotham FC emerged as the team to beat.

The defending champions finished top of the standings to claim the NWSL Shield for the first time and secure the No. 1 seed, while Washington Spirit, San Diego Wave, Kansas City Current, Angel City, Portland Thorns, Utah Royals and Seattle Reign also qualified.

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The quarter-finals produced plenty of drama, with three of the four ties decided by a single goal.

Utah Royals pulled off the biggest upset, beating second seeds San Diego Wave 1-0 to secure their first-ever post-season victory. Kansas City Current also edged through, with Michelle Cooper converting an extra-time penalty to seal a 1-0 win over Angel City.

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Gotham needed just one goal to overcome Seattle Reign, with an early own goal from Jordyn Bugg proving decisive.

Washington Spirit, meanwhile, delivered the standout performance of the round, sweeping aside Portland Thorns 4-1. Trinity Rodman scored twice, while Clara Luvanga contributed a goal and two assists.

The semi-finals then saw Washington continue their impressive form with a 2-1 victory over Utah, while Kansas City knocked out defending champions Gotham with the same scorline.

Now, just one game separates the two finalists from lifting the Championship trophy, with Washington Spirit looking to make home advantage count and Kansas City Current aiming to finish their campaign on the ultimate high.

Players to watch

Trinity Rodman is a star player for Washington Spirit (Image credit: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Washington Spirit – Trinity Rodman

Rodman has been central to Washington's success this season, recording a career-best 12 goals and eight assists in the regular season. The forward carried that form into the quarter-finals, scoring twice and providing an assist in the 4-1 victory over Portland. She backed this up with another assist as her side overcame Utah Royals in the semi-final. Named an NWSL MVP finalist, Rodman will be one of Washington's biggest attacking threats as they look to finally get over the line after consecutive Championship final defeats.

Kansas City Current – Croix Bethune

While Temwa Chawinga will often steal the headlines, Bethune has enjoyed an outstanding season since joining Kansas City from Washington, setting a new NWSL single-season record with 11 assists. The midfielder also made a big impact in the semi-finals, scoring a stunning free-kick to open the scoring in the 2-1 victory over Gotham. Her creativity and ability to unlock opposition defences will be crucial against her former club, particularly with two-time MVP Chawinga providing a constant attacking threat alongside her.

NWSL Championship final prediction

Prediction: Washington Spirit 1-2 Kansas City Current

Washington, who were champions in 2021, will have the advantage of playing in front of their home supporters at Audi Field, but Kansas City Current have the attacking quality to spoil the occasion. Croix Bethune's creativity and Temwa Chawinga's threat in front of goal give them plenty of ways to hurt Spirit, while their semi-final victory over reigning champions Gotham will have given them a huge confidence boost.

Kansas City have unfinished business in the Championship after finishing runners-up to Portland Thorns in 2022. They have the opportunity to claim their first-ever NWSL Championship title, and with the quality throughout their squad, they could finally get their hands on the trophy. Washington will be determined to turn around their fortunes after heartbreak in back-to-back finals, but I fancy Kansas City to edge a memorable contest.