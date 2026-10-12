NWSL chief Jessica Berman reveals Ted Lasso's impact on women's football

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman has praised the impact of Ted Lasso in raising the profile of women's football beyond the traditional audience.

The Apple TV comedy's fourth season features the real-life Kansas City Current and their home ground, CPKC Stadium, as the show moved its focus to AFC Richmond's women's team.

Berman believes the storyline has helped bring the women's leagues into the wider cultural conversation, highlighting the significance of seeing women's football represented on screen.

'A proud moment' for the NWSL

Berman became commissioner of the NWSL in 2022, with the league since growing in terms of visibility, partnerships and media rights.

Speaking about the influence of entertainment on the women's game, Berman recalled watching the opening episode of the latest season, in which Keeley Jones has an epiphany about women's football after visiting CPKC Stadium.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

"One of the many proud moments that I had in the last four and a half years was seeing that first episode of Ted Lasso and watching Keeley at CPKC Stadium have her epiphany about women's soccer being a catalyst for growth," she said.

“And then taking that back to England - it was just such a great story. Such a feel-good moment. Of course, I am a Ted Lasso fan anyway.”

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The scene sees Keeley, played by Juno Temple, visit the Kansas City Current's home alongside Rebecca Welton and Leslie Higgins, before recognising the potential of a dedicated stadium for AFC Richmond's women's team.

The series then continues around the growth of AFC Richmond Women.

Ted Lasso's wider cultural impact

(Image credit: Apple TV)

The NWSL commissioner believes the show's influence has reached beyond those who already follow women's football.

"What we've seen as a result is not just my excitement, but a lot of uplift in cultural relevance and references outside of the typical women's soccer and NWSL world to the sport and to the NWSL," Berman added.

By featuring KC Current, the show brought a real NWSL club into its fictional world.

Berman also praised the league's collaboration with Apple, describing the experience of working on the project as "incredibly fun".

The fourth season sees Ted return to AFC Richmond to coach the club's women's side, the Lady Greyhounds, placing women's football at the centre of one of Apple TV's best-known comedy series.

Berman was speaking at sports industry conference Leaders Week London at Stamford Bridge.