'Triple up on Tottenham Hotspur players' Five of the best FPL differential options for Gameweek 7

Six Gameweeks in and the data is telling a very clear story.

The managers who are pulling away from their FPL mini leagues are not just owning the template, they are finding the players nobody else has thought about yet.

A differential here means anyone owned by 15% or fewer managers, and right now there are some genuinely compelling options sitting well under that threshold. Here are six worth targeting this week.

Who are the best FPL differentials for GW7?

Savio celebrating after scoring for Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominic Solanke (£5.8m, 1.2% owned) vs Coventry (h)

Under 2% ownership for a player who scored against Manchester United last week and is expected to lead the line as the central striker. Solanke could be a very smart Yoane Wissa replacement for those looking to freshen up their forward options, and with penalty duties likely to come his way and a good run of home fixtures starting against Coventry City this week, the timing feels right to get ahead of the curve on him.

Dominic Solanke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Savio (£6.5m, 0.8% owned) vs Coventry (h)

This picks represents a player under 1% ownership operating on the wing and has played 90 minutes in each of his last three Premier League fixtures. The options in midfield below £7.0m are genuinely thin this season, and Savio is one of the most appealing differentials available in that price bracket right now. Coventry at home is a kind opening fixture and the home run that follows only strengthens the case further.

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Gonzalo Garcia (£6.1m, 7.2% owned) vs Hull (h)

Fulham striker Garcia is getting regular minutes, on penalties and facing Hull City at home this week before Coventry follows shortly after. The Spaniard also enables managers to put serious budget to work elsewhere in the squad at his price, which makes him an attractive option if you're looking to free up funds for upgrades in other positions.

Two very winnable fixtures in quick succession is exactly the kind of run you want your forward sitting on.

Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m, 9.4% owned) vs Ipswich at home

With Manchester City coming off an exhausting midweek game in which O’Reilly didn’t feature, he is likely to start at left-back and that role carries genuine upside against Ipswich Town.

We've seen Josko Gvardiol cause all sorts of problems from that position in recent weeks, and there is every reason to expect O’Reilly to operate in a similarly advanced role. City also carry the best clean sheet odds of any side this week, which means he has a realistic shot at points at both ends of the pitch.

Nico O'Reilly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m, 6.4% owned) vs Coventry (h)

Of all the defensive options to consider this week, van Hecke is probably the pick of the bunch. Nailed on to play, solid for defensive contributions and carrying aerial threat from set pieces, meanwhile, Coventry are ranked 19th for Expected Goals (xG) this season which makes the clean sheet potential very real.

The upcoming home fixture run also makes Van Hecke an appealing longer term hold, and at under £5.0m he offers outstanding value for everything he brings.

Luka Vuskovic (£5.1m, 4.7% owned) vs Crystal Palace (h)

Brighton have kept four clean sheets in six games this season, more than any other side in the Premier League, and Vuskovic has been quietly accumulating points throughout without attracting much attention. De Cuyper has taken most of the spotlight from the Brighton backline, but Vuskovic is nailed for starts, decent for defensive contributions and brings aerial threat from dead ball situations. Arguably the most sensible long term defensive pick from the Brighton setup, and Crystal Palace at home this week is a very manageable fixture to begin with.