How to watch Argentina vs Benin: free live stream as Lionel Messi makes his farewell appearance for la Albiceleste

Watch Lionel Messi make his 208th and final appearance for Argentina as they face Benin at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

FourFourTwo has all the free live stream details and TV channels you need, wherever you are in the world.

Argentina vs Benin: key information Date: Wednesday 7 October

Wednesday 7 October Kick-Off Time: 12:00am BST / 7:00pm ET (Tue.) / 8:00pm ART (Tue.)

12:00am BST / 7:00pm ET (Tue.) / 8:00pm ART (Tue.) Free Stream: Telefe (Argentina) / Globoplay (Brazil)

(Argentina) / (Brazil) UK Stream: Premier Sports (UK) / ViX (US)

Premier Sports (UK) / ViX (US) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Twenty-one years and 51 days ago, Messi made his debut for Argentina against Hungary and was sent off less than a minute later for an elbow — not exactly the debut that hinted at what was to come.

Since that day, he has gone on to make 207 appearances, score 125 goals, provide 68 assists, and win the World Cup once and Copa América twice. The fairytale ending didn't happen this summer, as Argentina were defeated 1-0 by Spain in the World Cup final, but he will now get a deserved send-off in front of a home crowd in Argentina.

Benin may not be the dream opponent to finish your career against, but the level of opposition certainly gives Argentina's No. 10 the chance to finish with a goal or two. He has been rested for both previous friendlies during this international break in a bid to prepare him for this game, and it is sure to be a tear-filled, but likely goal-filled, farewell for the greatest to ever do it.

Ranked 93rd in the world, Benin certainly won't be expected to put up much of a fight, and with the Argentine Football Association reportedly booking the Benin team onto commercial flights and putting them up in an under-equipped hotel, according to Romain Molina, they stand even less of a chance.

▶︎ SEE MORE: Argentina are doing everything to guarantee Lionel Messi a perfect send-off even if that means not playing fair

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Benin online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Can I watch Argentina vs Benin for free? Yes. Free-to-air Argentinian broadcaster Telefe has live coverage of Argentina vs Benin. Globoplay in Brazil will also have free live coverage of Messi's final Argentina game. Not in Argentina or Brazil for Messi's final game? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Argentina vs Benin from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home when Argentina vs Benin is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that can unblock streaming services from wherever you're in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream Argentina vs Benin

How to watch Argentina vs Benin in the UK

In the UK can watch Argentina vs Benin will be broadcast on Premier Sports, with live coverage on Premier Sports 2.

Watch Argentina vs Benin on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £18.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £ 150 a year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £13.99 (which can't be broken mid-season).

How to watch Argentina vs Benin in the US

Argentina vs Benin will be broadcast on ViX in the US.

Stream Argentina vs Benin on ViX ViX plans start at just $6.99/month and provide access to a whole host of international football, including this Argentina vs Benin game. Do note that ViX will broadcast the game in Spanish.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Argentina 6-0 Benin

Lionel Messi will net a few as Argentina ease to victory over Benin.