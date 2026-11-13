How to Argentina vs Uruguay for FREE: live stream International Friendly online from anywhere

Watch Argentina vs Uruguay for FREE as two old foes resume hostilities in the Rio de la Plata Derby, a fierce rivalry dating back well over a century. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Albiceleste play their first game since Lionel Messi's farewell fixture against Benin last month and head coach Lionel Scaloni must now plot a route forward without the legendary former captain. Striker Lautaro Martinez and centre back Cristian Romero are also absent for this friendly at Buenos Aires' La Bombonera, the iconic home of Boca Juniors.

Uruguay have fond memories of this ground, winning 2-0 on their previous visit here in November 2023. They now have ex-Manchester United striker Diego Forlan in charge and are looking to claim a third successive victory under their new manager.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Argentina vs Uruguay for FREE

Free-to-air Argentinian broadcaster Telefe has live coverage of Argentina vs Uruguay.

AUF TV, the official channel of the Uruguayan FA, is also showing the game at no cost.

Not in Argentina or Uruguay? Use NordVPN (77% off) to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world — more info below.

Watch Argentina vs Uruguay from anywhere

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📺 Stream Argentina vs Uruguay

How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Argentina vs Uruguay live on ViX, which will carry Spanish-language coverage of the game.

ViX plans start at $6.99/month and will gain you access to a whole host of live football, including the Nations League, Champions League, Europa League and major international friendlies.

Not in the US? Access your usual ViX stream with a VPN.

Can I watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the UK or Australia?

Unfortunately, Argentina vs Uruguay isn't being shown on TV in the UK or Australia.

Want to watch Argentina vs Uruguay? You need a VPN to access your stream of the Rio de la Plata Derby.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Argentina 1-0 Uruguay

This contest should be as fierce as ever, with the Albiceleste claiming a narrow victory.