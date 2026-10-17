How to watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City: Live streams and TV channels for WSL clash as pressure mounts on Gunners
Arsenal return to WSL action at home after the international break
Watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City in the WSL, with FourFourTwo bringing you all broadcast details you need in this guide.
- Date: Saturday 17 October
- Kick-off time: 12:45pm BST / 7:45am ET / 9:45pm AEST
- TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
Arsenal haven't won in the league since the opening day of the season.
Their most recent league results - losses to Chelsea and Man City - have raised lots of questions about the Gunners' season early on.
As the pressure mounts on Arsenal, can they turn their fortunes around as they face a winless Birmingham City at the Emirates?
FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City from anywhere
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How to watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City in the UK
Arsenal vs Birmingham City is live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off at 12:45pm BST.
Outside the UK? Watch your Arsenal vs Birmingham City stream thanks to NordVPN.
Watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City on Sky Sports
Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the WSL in the UK.
Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City in the US
US viewers can watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City on Paramount+.
Watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City on Paramount+
Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.
How to watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City in Australia
Fans in Australia can stream Arsenal vs Birmingham City on Stan Sport.
Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the game.
Watch Arsenal vs Birmingham City on Stan Sport
Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.
Arsenal vs Birmingham City: Women's Super League preview
Arsenal have had a shaky start to their Women's Super League season, sitting 10th after five games.
After finishing second last season and adding to their squad over summer, hopes were high for this campaign.
However, since a 1-0 victory over Brighton on their opening day, they have failed to win a match in the league - and questions have been raised about their season, and Renee Slegers' future in charge.
They now face newly-promoted Birmingham City who sit second bottom of the table, with just two points.
This is a must-win match for Slegers as they come back from the international break and into a new block. In front of a home crowd, there is no room for error for the Gunners.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Arsenal 2-0 Birmingham City
Arsenal must bounce back from the break with a victory
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Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
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