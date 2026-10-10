How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford for FREE: Live streams and TV channels as Bees aim to continue excellent Premier League form

Brentford beat Chelsea 3-0 in their last game before the international break

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford for free from anywhere as Keith Andrews' unbeaten Bees resume their Premier League campaign with a tricky trip to the West Midlands. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It has been another slow start to the season for Villa but they finally claimed their first win of the Premier League campaign in their final game before the international break, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in North London.

In contrast, Brentford have been in excellent form from day one and arrive at Villa Park boasting an unbeaten league record, putting them among the early pace-setters.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford online and from anywhere, including for FREE, as the 2026/27 Premier League season resumes after the international break.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford for FREE

You can stream Aston Villa vs Brentford for free in the US thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

Outside the US? You need NordVPN to access your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford from anywhere

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Is Aston Villa vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Aston Villa vs Brentford is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks-off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

You can access the game in multiple countries including the US and Australia, where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.

If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network has live coverage of Aston Villa vs Brentford in the US. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Remember: Use NordVPN to unlock your Aston Villa vs Brentford stream on USA Network.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford on Stan Sport.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game, including Aston Villa vs Brentford.

Tickets

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Aston Villa vs Brentford: Preview

Unai Emery has built up plenty of credit in the bank as he approaches four years in charge of Aston Villa, so his side's slow start to the season will have created considerably less angst than it would at most clubs.

The Europa League holders had gained just one point from four games before winning 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur on the eve of the international break, after a summer which saw several stars depart for pastures new.

However, there was little panic at Villa Park and three wins in the past four matches - albeit only one of those in the league - suggests that Emery knows how to get the best out of this group of players, not that it was ever in any doubt.

Villa had several injuries heading into the break, so it remains to be seen if the likes of Leon Goretzka, Pau Torres and Brian Madjo have recovered in time to feature against Brentford.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

There is quite a buzz in West London following the Bees' unbeaten start to the campaign, with their results to date bookended by impressive 3-0 wins against Tottenham and Chelsea.

Brentford start the weekend fourth in the Premier League, but arguably more impressive is the range of players contributing to their success - 15 members of Keith Andrews' squad have provided either a goal or an assist across all competitions this term.

It means the Bees should be able to cope without Mikkel Damsgaard, who picked up an ankle injury on international duty with Denmark, while Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg are among those who could return.

Andrews' side are yet to win on the road in the Premier League this season, but they will nonetheless go to Villa Park full of confidence that they can leave with all three points.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-2 Brentford

The Bees were in better shape than Villa before the international break so we're backing them to pick up where they left off.