Aston Villa News and Features

Name: Aston Villa

Founded: 1874

Home ground: Villa Park

League Titles: 7

Instagram: @avfcofficial

Aston Villa enjoyed remarkable success under Ron Saunders after he returned them to the First Division - winning their last top-flight title in 1981. Saunders left midway through the 1981-82 season but Villa still won the European Cup, beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in Rotterdam, under his assistant Tony Barton. Recently, though, Villa have struggled and were relegated to the Championship in 2016, returning to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2019. Past players include Paul McGrath, Gareth Barry, James Milner and Dwight Yorke. 

