Aston Villa News and Features
Name: Aston Villa
Founded: 1874
Home ground: Villa Park
League Titles: 7
Instagram: @avfcofficial
Aston Villa enjoyed remarkable success under Ron Saunders after he returned them to the First Division - winning their last top-flight title in 1981. Saunders left midway through the 1981-82 season but Villa still won the European Cup, beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in Rotterdam, under his assistant Tony Barton. Recently, though, Villa have struggled and were relegated to the Championship in 2016, returning to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2019. Past players include Paul McGrath, Gareth Barry, James Milner and Dwight Yorke.
Latest about Aston Villa
David Ginola interview: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”
By Chris Flanagan
INTERVIEW Former Newcastle and Tottenham star David Ginola arrived in England in 1995 with journalists asking him who he was – then picked up the Player of the Year award aged 32...
New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season
By Conor Pope
The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design
Liverpool transfer news: Reds could go head-to-head with Tottenham for Ezri Konsa
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Aston Villa central defender is being tracked by two Premier League rivals
Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented
Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide How to watch a Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa live stream, as Dean Smith's side seek another win
FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week
By FourFourTwo Staff
BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane tops star-studded shortlist
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international is on United's list of defensive targets for the summer
