Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland for free from anywhere as Heimir Hallgrimsson's side travel to Linz for a huge Nations League clash. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The hosts are unbeaten in Group B3 and will gain promotion to the top tier with a match to spare if they beat Ireland.

Hallgrimsson's men sit third but a victory would see them go above their opponents courtesy of their superior head-to-head record, after the sides drew 2-2 in Dublin last month.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland for FREE Yes! Fans in Ireland can watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland for free on RTÉ Player. Linear TV coverage is available on RTÉ 2. RTÉ Player doesn't require an account so you can just head to the RTÉ 2 channel and stream the fixture live and free. ORF On will have free coverage of the fixture for Austrian residents. If you're outside of Austria or Republic of Ireland then NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland from anywhere

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📺 Stream Austria vs Republic of Ireland

Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Abroad? Unlock your Austria vs Republic of Ireland stream on Amazon Prime Video with a VPN.

Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video has live coverage of Austria vs Republic of Ireland in the UK. It costs £2.49 to watch the game on a pay-per-view basis and you don't even need an Amazon account.

Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland in the US

Fubo TV will broadcast Austria vs Republic of Ireland on the Fubo Sports Network 3 channel. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fubo TV stream with a VPN.

Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland in Australia

Austria vs Republic of Ireland is live on beIN SPORTS in Australia, with coverage on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Sunday.

Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland on beIN SPORTS Watch Austria vs Republic of Ireland live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

Austria vs Republic of Ireland: Nations League preview

Austria will be aiming to seal promotion from Nations League Group B3 in their final home game of the campaign, before they finish with an 'away' fixture against Israel in Hungary on Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick's side were favourites to win the group and results have so far gone broadly as expected, with the Austrians unbeaten and holding a three-point lead over both Kosovo and the Republic of Ireland. Their superior head-to-head record over the former means a victory over the Irish in Linz tonight would be enough to secure top spot.

Rangnick has brought 17-year-old Sturm Graz wonderkid Luca Weinhandl into his squad for the games against Ireland and Israel, but he will be without several players through injury including captain David Alaba and centre back Max Wober.

Ireland have reported a clean bill of health ahead of two crucial matches, which could end with them finishing in any position from top to bottom of Group B3.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side will believe they can return from Linz with all three points after taking a 2-0 lead against Austria in Dublin last month, courtesy of two Troy Parrott goals, before conceding twice in the second half.

Ireland know they will guarantee top spot — and promotion to League A — if they win their final two games, with this match followed by Kosovo's visit to Dublin on Tuesday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Austria 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Rangnick's men are depleted but home advantage could see them edge this one.