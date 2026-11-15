How to watch Belgium vs Italy: Free Live Stream & TV Channels for crucial Nations League clash

Watch Belgium vs Italy for free from anywhere in the world as third and first meet in Group A1 of the Nations League. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

There's plenty to play for as Belgium and Italy collide in Brussels this evening. The Azzurri arrive with a one-point advantage but their work is not done yet.

The Red Devils aren't lacking for incentives. Starting the night in third, they require a win to qualify for the quarter-finals in March. A loss or a draw would see them miss out to the Italians.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Belgium vs Italy online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Belgium vs Italy for free? The Belgium vs Italy match will be free to stream on RTL Play in Belgium and RaiPlay in Italy. Outside Belgium or Italy? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Belgium vs Italy from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Belgium vs Italy is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Belgium vs Italy in the UK?

Belgium vs Italy will be shown on Prime Video in the UK.

Visiting the UK from Belgium? Unlock your free stream with NordVPN.

Watch Belgium vs Italy on Prime Video Prime Video will show Belgium vs Italy in the UK for a pay-per-view fee of just £2.49. No prior Amazon subscription is required.

Watch Belgium vs Italy in the US

In the US, Fubo will be broadcast Belgium vs Italy.

Watch Belgium vs Italy on Fubo Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. A Pro Plan is required to watch Belgium vs Italy, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Watch Belgium vs Italy in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Belgium vs Italy live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 2.

Watch Belgium vs Italy on beIN Sports Watch Belgium vs Italy live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Belgium vs Italy: Nations League preview

Belgium’s Thursday night victory over Turkey all but extinguished the faint possibility of having to contest a relegation play-off. There are third-placed sides elsewhere in League A without the firepower to win three matches.

Their victory in Rome was, indeed, the defining result. Under new management, Italy and Belgium met at the Stadio Olimpico in their opening Nations League fixture in September, with the visitors running out 2-0 winners.

It was Belgium’s first victory over Italy in 11 years and only their fifth in a fixture that has been dominated by the Italians for more than a century.

Thursday could yet prove to have been a pivotal night. Italy welcomed France to San Siro and secured a 3-1 victory, taking them level on points with Les Bleus while maintaining a one-point advantage over Belgium.

Mark van Bommel’s side, meanwhile, overcame an early scare to win in Turkey and keep their quarter-final hopes alive. Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere struck within four minutes of each other to secure the points.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Belgium 2-1 Italy

FourFourTwo is backing Italy to score but Belgium will find a way to capitalise on home advantage.