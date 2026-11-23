Kevin Schade is the Bees top scorer so far this season

Watch Brentford vs Everton for free in the Premier League from anywhere in the world as Monday Night Football takes us to West London.

Brentford and Everton have both made confident starts to the Premier League season after 10 games played.

They have only lost two games each, and a win tonight would take them into the European spots.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brentford vs Everton online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Brentford vs Everton: Team News

Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Wilson, Anthony

Subs: Valdimarsson, Fredrick, Schuster, Diouf, Jensen, Sangaré, Carvalho, Nunes, Schade

Everton XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Röhl, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Grealish, Dibling, Johnson, Nørgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney.

Watch Brentford vs Everton for FREE

In the US, YouTube TV's 10-day free trial will give you access to USA Network, the US broadcaster of Brentford vs Everton.

Idman TV in Azerbaijan will also broadcast this match for free.

Outside your usual country? Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream of Brentford vs Everton.

Watch Brentford vs Everton from anywhere

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How to watch Brentford vs Everton in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Brentford vs Everton live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash.

Watch Brentford vs Everton on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Brentford vs Everton in the US

As mentioned above, Brentford vs Everton is live on USA Network in the US, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

How to watch Brentford vs Everton in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Brentford vs Everton on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 7:00am AEDT on Tuesday.

Watch Brentford vs Everton on Stan Sport Stan Sport has all Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and WSL football. Best of all it costs just AU$29.99/month — that's roughly £15.70/month in UK terms.

Tickets

Get VIP Brentford tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Brentford hospitality offers a stylish matchday experience with premium padded seating and exceptional pitch views. Packages include access to exclusive lounges pre- and post-match, gourmet multi-course dining with paired drinks, a complimentary bar, the official programme, and fast-track entry, perfect for celebrating or entertaining clients.

Brentford vs Everton: Preview

Brentford's biggest concern heading into the fixture is the absence of Igor Thiago, who will serve a suspension following his red card in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton.

The Brazilian has been an important figure in the Bees' attack, particularly against Everton, having scored five goals across their two meetings last season. Callum Wilson is likely to be handed an opportunity to lead the line.

Rico Henry could be in line for a recall after he missed a period before the break with a hip injury, and the same can be said regarding former Liverpool man Fabio Carvalho.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

David Moyes' side arrive in West London in considerably better form, having won their last three matches across all competitions.

Consecutive Premier League victories over Newcastle United and a 3-1 win against Coventry City have lifted Everton to sixth in the table, with 16 points from ten matches.

Much of Everton's recent success has been built around the growing influence of Thierno Barry. The French striker has found his feet in English football after a relatively slow start, scoring six Premier League goals and reaching double figures in all competitions.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another player worth watching for the visitors, having excelled and yet still missed out on the England squad for the recent games against Croatia and Spain.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 1-2 Everton

Everton continue their winning streak with a late winner from James Garner.