How to watch Brentford vs Everton for FREE: Live stream Monday Night Football online from anywhere
The Bees host the Toffees in tonight's Monday Night Football contest - here's how to watch for FREE
Watch Brentford vs Everton for free in the Premier League from anywhere in the world as Monday Night Football takes us to West London.
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Match Detail
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Information
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Kick-off Time
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8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 7:00am AEDT (Tue)
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Free Stream
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Idman TV (Azerbaijan) / USA Network via YouTube TV's 10-day free trial (US)
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TV & Streaming
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Sky Sports (UK) / Stan Sport (AUS)
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Watch from Anywhere
Brentford and Everton have both made confident starts to the Premier League season after 10 games played.
They have only lost two games each, and a win tonight would take them into the European spots.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brentford vs Everton online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League season.
Brentford vs Everton: Team News
Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Wilson, Anthony
Subs: Valdimarsson, Fredrick, Schuster, Diouf, Jensen, Sangaré, Carvalho, Nunes, Schade
Everton XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Röhl, George, Barry.
Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Grealish, Dibling, Johnson, Nørgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney.
Watch Brentford vs Everton for FREE
In the US, YouTube TV's 10-day free trial will give you access to USA Network, the US broadcaster of Brentford vs Everton.
Idman TV in Azerbaijan will also broadcast this match for free.
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How to watch Brentford vs Everton in the UK
Viewers in the UK can watch Brentford vs Everton live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash.
Watch Brentford vs Everton on Sky Sports
Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Brentford vs Everton in the US
As mentioned above, Brentford vs Everton is live on USA Network in the US, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.
Watch Brentford vs Everton on USA Network
USA Network is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package. YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry USA Network.
How to watch Brentford vs Everton in Australia
Fans in Australia can stream Brentford vs Everton on Stan Sport.
Kick-off is at 7:00am AEDT on Tuesday.
Watch Brentford vs Everton on Stan Sport
Stan Sport has all Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and WSL football. Best of all it costs just AU$29.99/month — that's roughly £15.70/month in UK terms.
Tickets
Get VIP Brentford tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Brentford hospitality offers a stylish matchday experience with premium padded seating and exceptional pitch views. Packages include access to exclusive lounges pre- and post-match, gourmet multi-course dining with paired drinks, a complimentary bar, the official programme, and fast-track entry, perfect for celebrating or entertaining clients.
Brentford vs Everton: Preview
Brentford's biggest concern heading into the fixture is the absence of Igor Thiago, who will serve a suspension following his red card in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton.
The Brazilian has been an important figure in the Bees' attack, particularly against Everton, having scored five goals across their two meetings last season. Callum Wilson is likely to be handed an opportunity to lead the line.
Rico Henry could be in line for a recall after he missed a period before the break with a hip injury, and the same can be said regarding former Liverpool man Fabio Carvalho.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
David Moyes' side arrive in West London in considerably better form, having won their last three matches across all competitions.
Consecutive Premier League victories over Newcastle United and a 3-1 win against Coventry City have lifted Everton to sixth in the table, with 16 points from ten matches.
Much of Everton's recent success has been built around the growing influence of Thierno Barry. The French striker has found his feet in English football after a relatively slow start, scoring six Premier League goals and reaching double figures in all competitions.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another player worth watching for the visitors, having excelled and yet still missed out on the England squad for the recent games against Croatia and Spain.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Everton continue their winning streak with a late winner from James Garner.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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