Everton News and Features

Name: Everton

Founded: 1878

Home ground: Goodison Park

League Titles: 9

Instagram: @everton

The club has competed in the top division for 117 seasons, missing out only four times since the creation of the Football League. The great Dixie Dean's 60 goals in 39 games - a record which still stands – secured a third championship in 1927-28, the first of three titles in 11 years. The 1960s and the 1980s, the club's last resurgence, brought a further two titles each.

Past players include Dean, Neville Southall, Alan Ball, Gary Lineker and Graeme Sharp

Everton v Manchester City live stream

Everton v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch an Everton v Manchester City live stream, as the Citizens aim to go 10 points clear at the top

David Moyes, West Ham

Don't be surprised if David Moyes wins Manager of the Year (again)

By Richard Jolly

West Ham manager David Moyes has rebuilt his reputation in London - and the annual award tends to honour underdogs over title-winners

Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Thierry Henry

Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented

Premier League live stream

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Everton v Fulham live stream

Everton v Fulham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Everton v Fulham live stream, as Carlo Ancelotti's side seek another win

FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

By FourFourTwo Staff

BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes

FA Cup

Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?

Football quiz Forget the giant killers - we're looking for killers in front of goal

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur live stream

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch an Everton v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, as two Premier League sides meet in the fifth round

