Everton News and Features
Name: Everton
Founded: 1878
Home ground: Goodison Park
League Titles: 9
Instagram: @everton
The club has competed in the top division for 117 seasons, missing out only four times since the creation of the Football League. The great Dixie Dean's 60 goals in 39 games - a record which still stands – secured a third championship in 1927-28, the first of three titles in 11 years. The 1960s and the 1980s, the club's last resurgence, brought a further two titles each.
Past players include Dean, Neville Southall, Alan Ball, Gary Lineker and Graeme Sharp
Latest about Everton
Everton v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch an Everton v Manchester City live stream, as the Citizens aim to go 10 points clear at the top
Don't be surprised if David Moyes wins Manager of the Year (again)
By Richard Jolly
West Ham manager David Moyes has rebuilt his reputation in London - and the annual award tends to honour underdogs over title-winners
New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season
By Conor Pope
The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design
Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented
Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
Everton v Fulham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Everton v Fulham live stream, as Carlo Ancelotti's side seek another win
FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week
By FourFourTwo Staff
BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes
Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?
Posted
Football quiz Forget the giant killers - we're looking for killers in front of goal
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.