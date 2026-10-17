How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and preview as Andoni Iraola looks to back up big midweek win

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool for free and from anywhere as Liverpool travel to the Gtech Community Stadium for a clash with the Bees.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Liverpool: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 1:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 1:00am AEDT (Sun) FREE Stream: Sporty TV (Ghana)

Sporty TV (Ghana) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Brentford have made a solid start to the new Premier League campaign, boasting an unbeaten record so far under Keith Andrews.

Liverpool's start has been a little bit more up and down, but Wednesday's evenings thrashing of LASK gave a glimpse of what Andoni Iraola's side can do. Brentford won't be as soft a touch as the Austrian side though, with wins against Chelsea and Tottenham already this season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brentford vs Liverpool online and from anywhere, including for FREE, as the 2026/27 Premier League season resumes after the international break.

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool for FREE

Brentford vs Liverpool has been selected for free TV and online broadcast via SportyTV in Ghana.

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Watch Brentford vs Liverpool from anywhere

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Is Brentford vs Liverpool on TV in the UK?

Brentford vs Liverpool is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

You can access the game in multiple countries, including Ghana, the US and Australia, where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.

If you're visiting the UK, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool in the US

Peacock will broadcast Brentford vs Liverpool live in the US.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Brentford vs Liverpool on Peacock.

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Brentford vs Liverpool. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool in Australia

In Australia, Brentford vs Liverpool is live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 1:00am AEDT on Sunday morning.

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Watch Brentford vs Liverpool on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99/month. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game, including Brentford vs Liverpool.

Tickets

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Brentford vs Liverpool: Preview

Brentford welcome Liverpool to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts looking to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a side seeking an immediate response to their first league defeat of the campaign.

Keith Andrews’ Brentford have taken 10 points from their opening six matches, establishing themselves as one of the early surprises in the division. The Bees remain unbeaten in all competitions this season and demonstrated their resilience last weekend, recovering to secure a 2-2 draw away at Aston Villa thanks to goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Yehor Yarmoliuk.

Brentford’s attacking variety has been a big strength, with nine different players scoring in the Premier League this term. They have also proved difficult to break down, conceding just six goals from an xG conceded of 8.4.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to rediscover their domestic form after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City last weekend. The Reds have won just two of their opening six league fixtures, leaving them with ground to make up in the race for the top four.

However, Wednesday’s 6-3 Champions League victory against LASK provided a timely confidence boost. Former PSG man Barcola was the standout performer, scoring a maiden professional hat-trick, while Liverpool’s attacking quality was evident despite further defensive concerns.

Team news could prove decisive, with Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai among the players whose availability requires assessment. Ryan Gravenberch is also suspended, while Giovanni Leoni’s return from a serious knee injury has been delayed.

Brentford will hope to exploit Liverpool’s demanding schedule and defensive vulnerabilities, although the visitors possess enough attacking firepower to threaten the hosts throughout.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 2-2 Liverpool

Lots of the big teams struggle to break down the Bees, and with Liverpool having played only on Wednesday, we think a draw in West London.