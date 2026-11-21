In Brief Coventry City vs Crystal Palace will take place at CBS Arena on Saturday, 21 November Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get Proton VPN — just £1.99/mo for Black Friday

Watch Coventry City vs Crystal Palace from anywhere as Thomas Frank takes charge of his first game as Eagles manager in this battle of two Premier League strugglers.

Former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur boss Frank was appointed by the Eagles earlier this week, after Pierre Sage was sacked with the club bottom of the Premier League.

He has the chance to make an immediate impact, with Palace just two points behind 17th-place Coventry. Frank Lampard will be hoping his side can negate any new manager bounce.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Coventry City vs Crystal Palace in the 2026/27 Premier League online and from anywhere in the world.

Is Coventry City vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

Coventry City vs Crystal Palace is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage of Coventry City vs Crystal Palace, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Coventry City vs Crystal Palace from anywhere with a VPN

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Watch Coventry City vs Crystal Palace in the US

Peacock has live coverage of Coventry City vs Crystal Palace in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to watch the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Watch Coventry City vs Crystal Palace on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99/month and will gain you access to Coventry City vs Crystal Palace as well as a number of other EPL games this season. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99/year.

Watch Coventry City vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Coventry City vs Crystal Palace is live on Stan Sport in Australia. The game kicks-off at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Coventry City vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99/month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

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Coventry City vs Crystal Palace: Preview

It is already clear that Coventry City's home form will be key to their survival bid, with the Sky Blues looking to make it three wins out of four at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Frank Lampard's side scored seven goals as they saw off North East neighbours Newcastle United and Sunderland, although those victories were sandwiched by a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Fulham.

Coventry's next two home games against Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town look inviting and they will be targeting a healthy points return, but today's match is now trickier than it looked a fortnight ago after Thomas Frank was appointed Eagles manager.

Bobby Thomas and Caleb Yirenkyi are injury doubts, while Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda and Josh Eccles remain sidelined.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Lampard comes up against another Frank after the Dane ended his nine-month Premier League exile by answering Palace's SOS call.

The 53-year-old takes charge of a team who already look in severe danger of relegation this season following Pierre Sage's brief but disappointing spell, albeit he has plenty of time to change that.

Frank's first task will surely be to fix Palace's leaky defence, with the Eagles conceding 24 goals in their first 10 games of the Premier League campaign - four more than any other side.

The South London club remain without Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ismaila Sarr, while Jean-Philippe Mateta serves the second game of his three-match suspension.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Coventry City 1-1 Crystal Palace

Frank's arrival should spark an upturn from the Eagles, but it would be unreasonable to expect a major improvement at this early stage.