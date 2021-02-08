Crystal Palace News and Features
Name: Crystal Palace
Founded: 1905 (origins of the club in amateur form can be traced back to 1854)
Home ground: Selhurst Park
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @cpfc
Crystal Palace have become an established Premier League club, but success has been limited. There have been two FA Cup final appearances, although both resulted in defeats to Manchester United. In fact, the Eagles have been notoriously unlucky. In the 1990-91 season, they finished third but missed out on Europe due to UEFA's ban on English clubs. They were relegated with a record 49 points in 1992-93 and two seasons later they would go down despite finishing fourth from bottom as the league was cut to 20 teams.
