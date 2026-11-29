Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City on TV? Live streams and TV channels
Thomas Frank is eyeing back-to-back wins as the Tigers come to town
Watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City from anywhere as Thomas Frank targets his first Premier League win as Eagles manager.
Frank got off the mark with a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night and he will now aim to lift Palace off the bottom of the Premier League with another positive result.
Hull ended their eight-game winless league run in dramatic circumstances last weekend, with Oli McBurnie scoring twice in stoppage time to snatch a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City in the Premier League online and from anywhere, including for free.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City from anywhere
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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City in the UK
Crystal Palace vs Hull City will be live on Sky Sports in the UK.
The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket, with kick-off at 2:05pm GMT.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will show a minimum of 215 Premier League games this season, including Crystal Palace vs Hull City.
Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City in the US
Peacock has live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Hull City in the US, with kick-off at 9:05am ET.
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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City in Australia
Viewers in Australia can stream Crystal Palace vs Hull City live on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 1:05am AEDT on Monday.
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Tickets
Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.
Crystal Palace vs Hull City: Preview
Crystal Palace did not get the new manager bounce they wanted in last weekend's late 3-2 defeat at Coventry City, but Thomas Frank will hope Thursday's Europa League win over Real Sociedad sparks an upturn in form.
The Dane saw his side come from behind to triumph 2-1 in his first home match in charge, although they struggled to lay a glove on their opponents until the visitors were reduced to 10 men 19 minutes from time.
It gives Palace some momentum heading into a crucial Premier League clash, with the Eagles starting the weekend bottom of the table after five successive top-flight defeats.
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored against Sociedad but will be absent here as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension, while Yeremy Pino is also banned after picking up five Premier League bookings. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ismaila Sarr and Chadi Riad remain sidelined due to injury.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Hull City's shock win over Brighton & Hove Albion will have given the Tigers a huge boost — and not just because both goals came so late in the game.
Sergej Jakirovic's side had been on a nine-match winless run in all competitions, stretching back to the final weekend of August, and though several draws had kept them clear of the relegation zone, that victory gives them a bit more breathing space.
They now head to Palace with the chance to move 10 points clear of the South London club, which could prove vital later in the season.
Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after injuring his hamstring against Brighton, with Hidemasa Morita, Ilyas Ansah and Matt Targett also in the treatment room.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Crystal Palace 1-1 Hull City
The Eagles will be desperate to claim three points, but the Tigers have proved tough to beat this term.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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