Overview Crystal Palace vs Hull City will take place on Sunday, 29 November Kick-off time: 2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET / 1:05am AEDT (Mon)

2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET / 1:05am AEDT (Mon) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get Proton VPN's Black Friday deal to unblock your stream

Watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City from anywhere as Thomas Frank targets his first Premier League win as Eagles manager.

Frank got off the mark with a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night and he will now aim to lift Palace off the bottom of the Premier League with another positive result.

Hull ended their eight-game winless league run in dramatic circumstances last weekend, with Oli McBurnie scoring twice in stoppage time to snatch a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City in the Premier League online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Crystal Palace vs Hull City.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Hull City will be live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket, with kick-off at 2:05pm GMT.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City on Sky Sports Sky Sports will show a minimum of 215 Premier League games this season, including Crystal Palace vs Hull City. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City in the US

Peacock has live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Hull City in the US, with kick-off at 9:05am ET.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City on Peacock Get 30% off Peacock Premium TODAY (limited time only). This will gain you access to Crystal Palace vs Hull City as well as a number of other EPL games this season for just $12.99 $8.99 a month (first 3 months only) or $129.99 $89.99 a year for the first 12 months.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Crystal Palace vs Hull City live on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 1:05am AEDT on Monday.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Crystal Palace vs Hull City.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 a month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

Tickets

Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.

Crystal Palace vs Hull City: Preview

Crystal Palace did not get the new manager bounce they wanted in last weekend's late 3-2 defeat at Coventry City, but Thomas Frank will hope Thursday's Europa League win over Real Sociedad sparks an upturn in form.

The Dane saw his side come from behind to triumph 2-1 in his first home match in charge, although they struggled to lay a glove on their opponents until the visitors were reduced to 10 men 19 minutes from time.

It gives Palace some momentum heading into a crucial Premier League clash, with the Eagles starting the weekend bottom of the table after five successive top-flight defeats.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored against Sociedad but will be absent here as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension, while Yeremy Pino is also banned after picking up five Premier League bookings. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ismaila Sarr and Chadi Riad remain sidelined due to injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Hull City's shock win over Brighton & Hove Albion will have given the Tigers a huge boost — and not just because both goals came so late in the game.

Sergej Jakirovic's side had been on a nine-match winless run in all competitions, stretching back to the final weekend of August, and though several draws had kept them clear of the relegation zone, that victory gives them a bit more breathing space.

They now head to Palace with the chance to move 10 points clear of the South London club, which could prove vital later in the season.

Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after injuring his hamstring against Brighton, with Hidemasa Morita, Ilyas Ansah and Matt Targett also in the treatment room.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-1 Hull City

The Eagles will be desperate to claim three points, but the Tigers have proved tough to beat this term.