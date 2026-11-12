Czechia vs Spain FREE live streams: TV channels, kick-off time, team news and predictions for Nations League A3 clash

Watch Czechia vs Spain for free from anywhere as the world champions travel to Prague in the Nations League, with FourFourTwo bringing you live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are on the planet.

La Roja have already qualified for the quarter-finals after winning their opening four matches in Group A3, but they will not be at full strength for this game with several stars including Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Rodri all unavailable.

Czechia are still looking for their first points of Nations League 2026/27 following four successive defeats, including a 3-1 loss to Spain in Oviedo last month.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Czechia vs Spain online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Can I watch Czechia vs Spain for free? Yes, Czechia vs Spain is free to watch in the respective countries of the teams involved. Free-to-air Czech broadcaster CT Sport has live coverage of the Nations League clash, as does RTVE Play in Spain. Not in Czechia or Spain? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Czechia vs Spain from anywhere

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Watch Czechia vs Spain in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Czechia vs Spain on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your Amazon Prime Video stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Czechia vs Spain on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Czechia vs Spain, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that is required for you to watch this Nations League match.

Watch Czechia vs Spain in the US

Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the US, with live coverage of Czechia vs Spain on Fox Soccer Plus. The game will kick-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fox Sports stream with a VPN.

Watch Czechia vs Spain in Australia

In Australia, Czechia vs Spain is live on beIN SPORTS.

The match will be broadcast on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming platform, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Friday.

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Czechia vs Spain: Nations League preview

When you have lost five games in a row, the last team you want to face are the world champions. Unfortunately for Czechia, that is exactly the situation they find themselves in tonight in Prague.

Santi Denia's side have not enjoyed life in Nations League Group A3, losing all four matches and scoring just two goals. The Czechs look set to be relegated from the top tier unless they can claim a miracle result tonight and back it up against Croatia on Sunday.

They have been hit by the absence of several key players, including injured sextet Robin Hranac, Pavel Sulc, Ondrej Lingr, Ondrej Kricfalusi, Michal Sacek, and Adam Karabec, plus the suspended Michal Sadilek.

Spain will also be without a clutch of stars in Prague, with teenager superstar Lamine Yamal and forward Mikel Oyarzabal sidelined through injury and illness respectively. They are expected to return for Sunday's Group A3 finale against England, but midfielders Rodri and Dani Olmo will miss both games.

The good news for manager Luis de la Fuente is that he has plenty of quality in reserve, with Alvaro Valles, Jacobo Ramon and Marc Roca handed their first senior call-ups.

The world and European champions should have more than enough to beat the Czechs as they look to stretch their 11-match winning run — and their 43-game unbeaten streak — with their place in the quarter-finals already assured.

Czechia vs Spain: Team News

🇨🇿 Czechia XI: Kovar; Coufal, Zima, Krejci, Jurasek; Kral, Cerv; Ambros, Hlozek, Provod; Naderi

🇪🇸 Spain XI: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Cubarsí, Huijsen, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Fermín López, Fabián Ruiz; Baena, Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino

FourFourTwo's prediction

Czechia 0-2 Spain

We expect La Roja to continue their perfect Nations League record with little fuss.