England vs Croatia FREE live streams: TV channels, kick-off time and predictions for Nations League clash at Wembley
The Three Lions look to book their quarter-final place on a milestone night for Harry Kane
Watch England vs Croatia in the Nations League for FREE from anywhere as Harry Kane prepares to break the Three Lions' appearance record. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
It is less than six weeks since Thomas Tuchel's men subjected Croatia to a humiliating 7-0 thrashing in Rijeka, but a point is all they need to seal their place in the quarter-finals.
Captain Kane is set to make a record-breaking 126th appearance for England on an historic night at Wembley, but the visitors will be determined to spoil the party after their defeat 40 days ago.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch England vs Croatia online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch England vs Croatia for FREE in the UK and Ireland
Fans in the UK can watch England vs Croatia for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.
Viewers in Ireland can also stream the game at no cost on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play, complete with English commentary.
Watch England vs Croatia free on ITVX
Online viewers can watch England vs Croatia on ITVX — the registration process is simple. You just need a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence.
❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.
Watch England vs Croatia from anywhere
Away from home? You don't have to miss England vs Croatia.
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📺 Stream England vs Croatia
How to watch England vs Croatia in the US
Fans in the US can watch England vs Croatia on Fubo TV, which is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.
This match will be a pay-per-view game with a fee of $19.99 required for access.
Visiting the US from England? Watch your free ITV stream with NordVPN.
How to watch England vs Croatia in Australia
Viewers in Australia can watch England vs Croatia live on beIN SPORTS.
The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Friday.
beIN SPORTS CONNECT prices start from AU$16.99/month with annual plans getting you 12 months for the price of 10.
Abroad? Unlock your England vs Croatia stream on beIN SPORTS with a VPN.
Squads
England
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford.
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, James Hill, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, Ben White.
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jobe Bellingham, Jude Bellingham, James Garner, Josh King, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice.
Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Rio Ngumoha, Morgan Rogers.
Croatia
Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Karlo Letica, Ivor Pandur.
Defenders: Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Stanisic, Luka Vuskovic, Ivan Smolcic, Simun Hrgovic.
Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Luka Sucic, Kristijan Jakic, Toni Fruk, Josip Misic.
Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Igor Matanovic, Petar Musa, Franjo Ivanovic, Dion Drena Beljo, Marin Soticek.
FourFourTwo's prediction
England 2-0 Croatia
While it is unlikely to be another seven-goal mauling, we expect the Three Lions to win comfortably and Kane to score on his milestone night.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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