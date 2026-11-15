France vs Turkey FREE live stream: TV channels, kick-off time and predictions for Nations League match in League A

Watch France vs Turkey for free from anywhere in the world as second and bottom meet in Group A1 of the Nations League. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

France vs Turkey: key information Kick-Off Time: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 6:45am AEDT (Mon)

7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 6:45am AEDT (Mon) Free Stream: TF1+ (France) / atv (Turkey)

(France) / (Turkey) TV Channels: Fox Sports 2 (US) / beIN Sports (Australia)

Fox Sports 2 (US) / beIN Sports (Australia) Watch from anywhere: Get 77% off NordVPN

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game when France beat Turkey in the first match of their Nations League campaign in September. The 27-year-old hasn't featured for Les Bleus since, but is expected to make a return for today's game in which Zinedine Zidane's side need a point to secure qualification for the quarter-finals.

Turkey remain winless and indeed pointless after five matches, their most recent defeat at home against Belgium on Thursday night. League B beckons.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch France vs Turkey online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch France vs Turkey for FREE The France vs Turkey match will be free to stream on TF1+ in France and atv in Turkey. Outside France or Turkey today? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch France vs Turkey from anywhere

What if you're away from home when France vs Turkey is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch France vs Turkey in the UK

France vs Turkey will be available on Prime Video in the UK.

It will be a pay-per-view game with a fee of £2.49 required for access.

Visiting the UK at the moment? Unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Watch France vs Turkey in the US

In the US, Fox Sports 2 will broadcast France vs Turkey.

The channel is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries FS2, with a 3-day free trial available to new customers.

Watch France vs Turkey in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch France vs Turkey live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

beIN SPORTS plans are available for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

France vs Turkey: Nations League preview

With Turkey heading for the drop, it's all eyes on Les Bleus and their quest in Bordeaux this evening to confirm a place in March's quarter-final round. A draw for Zinedine Zidane's boys would do the trick, irrespective of what happens elsewhere.

France were beaten in Italy despite taking an early lead through Michael Olise's goal on Thursday. Consequently, they're perched between Italy and Belgium in second place in Group A1. The Italians also have the power to take France through.

Tonight's visitors to Gironde are looking to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat since a win in vain over the United States in the group stage of the World Cup in June. It hasn't been the start former Besiktas boss and talent show host Sergen Yalcin would have wanted.

France have won every game they've played against Turkey with two exceptions, both in qualifying for the European Championship in 2021. They were beaten in Turkey and drew in Paris. Kaan Ayhan, then a young defender and now an experienced player with Galatasaray, scored in both matches.

The 32-year-old was in Vincenzo Montella's World Cup squad but hasn't yet been selected by the new gaffer.

FourFourTwo's prediction

France 3-0 Turkey

It would take a brave bettor to get behind Turkey for this one.