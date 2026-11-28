Overview Fulham vs Bournemouth will take place on Sunday, 29 November Kick-off time: 2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET / 1:05am AEDT (Mon)

2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET / 1:05am AEDT (Mon) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get Proton VPN's Black Friday deal to unblock your stream

Watch Fulham vs Bournemouth from anywhere as the Cottagers look to deny the Cherries an 11th successive win across all competitions.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side continue to improve and extended their unbeaten league run to five matches with an impressive 1-1 draw at Manchester City last Saturday.

The bad news for Fulham is that Bournemouth are enjoying the best form in their history, having stretched their club-record winning streak to 10 games by beating Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth in the Premier League online and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Fulham vs Bournemouth for free?

Unfortunately, Fulham vs Bournemouth is not being broadcast anywhere for free.

Read on to find out how to watch the Premier League clash from anywhere in the world with Proton VPN.

Watch Fulham vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Fulham vs Bournemouth.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Fulham vs Bournemouth live on Sky Sports.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports+ and kicks-off at 2:05pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Fulham vs Bournemouth stream on Sky Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Fulham vs Bournemouth on Sky Sports Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth in the US

Fulham vs Bournemouth is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 9:05am ET.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Fulham vs Bournemouth stream on Peacock if you're away from home.

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How to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to go for Australian viewers to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth, which kicks-off at 1:05am AEDT on Monday.

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Watch Fulham vs Bournemouth on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 a month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

Tickets

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Fulham vs Bournemouth: Preview

Fulham's binary run of results continued with their draw at Manchester City last Saturday, their sixth match in a row to end either 1-1 or 1-0.

The Cottagers have generally come out on the right side of those low-margin games in recent weeks, having lost several games by a single goal earlier in the campaign.

It has allowed them to build a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, although manager Alvaro Arbeloa will want his team to start turning draws into wins, with only two victories to their name this term.

Striker Rodrigo Muniz has hit form at the right time, scoring in each of the past two games. Fulham will be without centre back Joachim Andersen, though, while midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is an injury doubt.

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Bournemouth will head to West London brimming with confidence after another excellent win on Thursday, this time coming from behind to triumph 2-1 away to Spanish side Celta Vigo, despite playing with 10 men for 70 minutes.

The Cherries have already set new club records for successive wins in the Premier League and in all competitions, with their five consecutive top-flight victories propelling them up the table.

Brazilian striker Evanilson scored in each of those league wins and will aim to continue his prolific form here, having also claimed five assists in all competitions this season.

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose will hope to have Ben Gannon-Doak and Eli Junior Kroupi available after the pair missed the win over Celta through illness, while midfielder Alex Scott should feature again after returning from injury as a substitute against Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth

The Cherries possess the form and quality to navigate a potentially tricky away trip.