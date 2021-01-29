Trending

AFC Bournemouth News and Features

Name: Bournemouth

Founded: 1899 (as Boscombe St. John's Institute FC, became AFC Bournemouth in 1972)

Home ground: Dean Court (known as Vitality Stadium for sponsorship reasons)

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @officialafcb

Bournemouth battled back from the brink of going out of business to reach the Premier League in 2015. Having been deducted 17 points for entering administration, the south-coast club were in the relegation places of the fourth tier and fighting for their future when Eddie Howe was appointed manager in late 2008. Howe guided the Cherries to three promotions in six years, including winning the Championship title. In 2018, Lewis Cook and Callum Wilson became the club's first England internationals. Past players include Ted MacDougall, Sean O’Driscoll, Steve Fletcher, Darren Anderton and Brett Pitman.

Latest about AFC Bournemouth

Thierry Henry

Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry to go head-to-head for Bournemouth job - report

By FourFourTwo Staff

The two Frenchmen are competing to become Jason Tindall's successor

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Premier League
Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth live stream

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth live stream, as the Cherries seek another win

Buying guide
Burnley v Bournemouth live stream

Burnley v Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Burnley v Bournemouth live stream, as the Clarets look to reach the sixth round

Buying guide
John Terry

Arsenal and Chelsea greats Patrick Vieira and John Terry in frame for Bournemouth job - report

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Cherries are on the hunt for a new boss after sacking Jason Tindall

Jurgen Klopp

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?

By FourFourTwo Staff

It's the ultimate manager quiz - how well do you know our friends in the dugout?

Deadline day

Deadline Day: 5 signings who have something to prove at their new club

By Ed McCambridge

Deadline day may have been unusually quiet, but these five players got a move that could prove decisive in their careers

Palmeiras v Santos live stream

Palmeiras v Santos live stream: how to watch the Copa Libertadores wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Palmeiras v Santos live stream, as the Brazilian duo meet in the final of South America's biggest competition

Buying guide
Reading v AFC Bournemouth – Sky Bet Championship – Madejski Stadium

Reading storm to victory at play-off rivals Bournemouth

By PA Staff

Manchester United

What games should you watch this weekend? The ultimate TV football guide

By Conor Pope

TV GUIDE Over 70 matches are being broadcast over the next two days – but these are the ones you should make time for

TV GUIDE
123...789NextArchives