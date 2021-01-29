AFC Bournemouth News and Features
Name: Bournemouth
Founded: 1899 (as Boscombe St. John's Institute FC, became AFC Bournemouth in 1972)
Home ground: Dean Court (known as Vitality Stadium for sponsorship reasons)
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @officialafcb
Bournemouth battled back from the brink of going out of business to reach the Premier League in 2015. Having been deducted 17 points for entering administration, the south-coast club were in the relegation places of the fourth tier and fighting for their future when Eddie Howe was appointed manager in late 2008. Howe guided the Cherries to three promotions in six years, including winning the Championship title. In 2018, Lewis Cook and Callum Wilson became the club's first England internationals. Past players include Ted MacDougall, Sean O’Driscoll, Steve Fletcher, Darren Anderton and Brett Pitman.
