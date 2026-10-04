How to watch Greece vs Germany for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League match in Group A2

Watch Greece vs Germany for free from anywhere in the world as first and third meet in Group A2 of the Nations League. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Jurgen Klopp's fourth game in charge of Germany takes him to Thessaloniki and presents a second attempt to beat Ivan Jovanovic's Greece.

It's been a tough start for the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss, whose team have a win, a draw and a loss from his first three matches.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Greece vs Germany online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Greece vs Germany for free? Yes, Greece vs Germany is free to watch in the US on Fubo Sports Network via Tubi. All you require is a simple account Alpha TV in Greece and RTL+ in Germany will also show the game for free. Abroad for Greece vs Germany? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Greece vs Germany from anywhere

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📺 Stream Greece vs Germany

Watch Greece vs Germany in the UK

UK viewers can watch Greece vs Germany live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Watch Greece vs Germany on Amazon Prime Video Fans in the UK can watch Greece vs Germany on Amazon Prime Video, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that's required for you to gain access to this Nations League match.

Watch Greece vs Germany in the US

In the US, Fubo is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League.

Greece vs Germany will be available on Fubo Sports Network for free as well as via the standard Fubo platform if you already have a subscription.

Watch Greece vs Germany on Fubo Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Greece vs Germany in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Greece vs Germany live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 1.

Watch Greece vs Germany on beIN Sports Watch Greece vs Germany live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Greece vs Germany: Nations League preview

It's been a fabulous international window for Greece. They started with wins against Serbia and Germany before racing into a 2-0 lead against the Netherlands on Thursday night.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders pegged them back but Greece's incentive to stay at the top of the group and push into the play-offs is clear.

They haven't qualified for a major summer tournament since 2014 and the Nations League offers them a different route into the European Championship in 2028. It's hardly a promising path, but it's a path nonetheless.

Fotis Ioannidis of Sporting has carried his positive Liga Portugal form into the Nations League, earning a start against the Netherlands and repaying Jovanovic with a goal and an assist in the first half.

Greece have the wind in their sails but it's been tougher going for Germany. Klopp will be looking to kickstart his reign with a win over the group leaders and a measure of vengeance after defeat in Augsburg.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Greece 1-2 Germany

Lightning could strike twice but we're predicting a narrow win for Germany.