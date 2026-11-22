Watch Hull City vs Brighton for free as the Tigers host Fabian Hurzeler's men at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City's superb start to the Premier League season has begun to slow with Brighton and Hove Albion next up at the MKM Stadium.

The Seagulls are enjoying a different kind of campaign with 10 games gone, and now sit just 5 points behind current leaders Arsenal in 2nd.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Hull City vs Brighton online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Hull City vs Brighton for FREE

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, and this is available for free thanks to YouTube TV (10-day free trial).

Outside the US? Use Proton VPN to access your free Hull City vs Brighton stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Hull City vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Hull City vs Brighton.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Hull City vs Brighton in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Hull City vs Brighton live on Sky Sports. The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky packages, including the Sports channels, start at £35/month, while existing subscribers can add the channels from £22/month.

How to watch Hull City vs Brighton in the US

As mentioned above, Hull City vs Brighton is live on USA Network in the US.

This is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package if you don't have it available on cable. YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry the channel.

How to watch Hull City vs Brighton in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Hull City vs Brighton live on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport comes in at just AU$24.99 (usually AU$29.99) for a limited time and comes with access to every Premier League and Champions League game.

Tickets

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Hull City vs Brighton: Preview

Hull City were narrowly beaten by reigning holders Arsenal just before the international break, with Martin Odegaard's second-half strike the difference.

The Tigers are 13th in the Premier League table, but haven't tasted victory since August when they overcame Coventry.

Nobel Mendy has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of Sunday’s clash, and was sent back from international duty with a suspected knee injury following an examination by Senegal’s medical team.

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Despite their impressive start to the season, history isn't on the side of Brighton. The Seagulls are winless in all six of their visits to the MKM Stadium, and their last away win against Hull came at Boothferry Park in the fourth tier back in 2000.

But Albion have won six of their last seven Premier League games (L1), keeping a clean sheet in all six victories.

Defender Luka Vuskovic has been the subject of rumoured interest from Spanish big-hitters Barcelona and Real Madrid this week, which shows you exactly how well they are performing.

The Seagulls can close the gap on Arsenal at the top today should they produce three points.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hull City 1-2 Brighton

Brighton have been terrific to watch and have goals coming from everywhere.