Trending

Brighton and Hove Albion News and Features

Name: Brighton & Hove Albion

Founded: 1901

Home ground: Falmer Stadium (known as American Express Community Stadium for sponsorship reasons)

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @officialbhafc

Initially promoted to the top flight in 1979, Brighton were relegated and lost the FA Cup final to Manchester United four years later. A troubled period, beset by financial problems, followed. The Seagulls ended up homeless when the Goldstone Ground closed in 1997 and almost slipped out of the Football League. After spells playing in Gillingham and at the makeshift Withdean Stadium, Albion moved to their purpose-built home in 2011 before securing Premier League promotion in 2017. Past players include Peter Ward, Brian Horton, Mark Lawrenson, Bobby Zamora and Bruno.

Latest about Brighton and Hove Albion

Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Thierry Henry

Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented

Quiz
Premier League live stream

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Premier League
Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa live stream

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide How to watch a Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa live stream, as Dean Smith's side seek another win

Buying guide
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

By FourFourTwo Staff

BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes

BETS
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, as the Foxes seek a place in the sixth round

Buying guide
Harry Kane

Quiz! Can you name the players who hold the key stats of the season?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz From goals to key assists, fouls to saves, we're looking for the stat leaders in each category this season

Quiz
Kane and Son

6 Premier League records that could be broken this season

By Mark White

There's a lot to play for in the Prem - and plenty of incredible records that could yet be smashed in this most unusual of seasons

Marcelo Bielsa

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager's former clubs?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz You should be fine with Mikel Arteta, but good luck on uncovering the depths of Roy Hodgson's CV

Quiz
123...789NextArchives