Brighton and Hove Albion News and Features

Name: Brighton & Hove Albion
Founded: 1901
Home ground: Falmer Stadium (known as American Express Community Stadium for sponsorship reasons)
League Titles: 0
Initially promoted to the top flight in 1979, Brighton were relegated and lost the FA Cup final to Manchester United four years later. A troubled period, beset by financial problems, followed. The Seagulls ended up homeless when the Goldstone Ground closed in 1997 and almost slipped out of the Football League. After spells playing in Gillingham and at the makeshift Withdean Stadium, Albion moved to their purpose-built home in 2011 before securing Premier League promotion in 2017. Past players include Peter Ward, Brian Horton, Mark Lawrenson, Bobby Zamora and Bruno.
