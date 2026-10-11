Hull City vs Everton: How to watch, TV channels, kick-off time, predictions and preview as the Toffees travel to the MKM Stadium

Jack Grealish is back at Everton for another season

Watch Hull City vs Everton in the Premier League as the Tigers play host to the Toffees at the MKM Stadium.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Hull City lost their unbeaten start to the Premier League season at Newcastle United just before the international break hit us and the Tigers will be looking for a response on home soil today.

Everton are unbeaten are five games played, boasting a record of two wins and three draws, with Jack Grealish back amongst their ranks and ready to go again - so who will come out on top in this one?

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Hull City vs Everton online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Sunday afternoon Premier League 2026/27 fixture.

Watch Hull City vs Everton from anywhere

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How to watch Hull City vs Everton in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Hull City vs Everton live on Sky Sports.

The Premier League clash is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.

Watch Hull City vs Everton on Sky Sports Sky Sports will show Hull City vs Everton as well as 214 other games across the season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £24 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Hull City vs Everton in the US

NBCSN is showing Hull City vs Everton in the US, but the easiest way to watch the action is via Peacock.

Watch Hull City vs Everton on Peacock Peacock Premium starts at $12.99/month and has virtually half of all Premier League games in 2026/27. It also will show the big kick-off later on between Liverpool and Manchester City.

How to watch Hull City vs Everton in Australia

Viewers tuning in from Australia can stream Hull City vs Everton on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST.

Watch Hull City vs Everton on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27, from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Hull City vs Everton but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Hull City vs Everton: Preview

Hull City will look to continue their impressive start to life back in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers have already shown they are capable of competing at the top level after an encouraging opening to the campaign. Wins over Manchester United and Coventry City, coupled with draws against Aston Villa and Chelsea, have given the newly promoted side plenty of confidence.

Their unbeaten league run eventually came to an end against Newcastle United last time out, although a narrow 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park did little to diminish the optimism surrounding their strong start back in the big time.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 6

Everton, meanwhile, arrive in Yorkshire still unbeaten in the Premier League. The Toffees have collected draws against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Tottenham before recording their second league victory against Ipswich Town in their most recent outing. David Moyes’ side will therefore be hoping to maintain that consistency and return from Hull with another positive result.

Team news could play an important role. Hull are expected to be without Hidemasa Morita, while Matt Targett is also a doubt. Jack Butland remains sidelined, although the Tigers have plenty of attacking options available, including Oliver McBurnie, Mohamed Belloumi and Sorba Thomas.

Everton could also have selection issues, with Merlin Röhl ruled out and Christian Nørgaard and Vitalii Mykolenko doubts.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hull City 1-2 Everton

This could be a bridge too far; now Hull's stiff rearguard has been breached. Everton look good in attack and Barry is coming into form again. We think Moyes' men edge it.