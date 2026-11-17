Watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland for free from anywhere in the world as the winners of Group B2 of the UEFA Nations League are determined. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

League A of the UEFA Nations League beckons for Michael O'Neill and Northern Ireland. The task couldn't be clearer: They must avoid defeat against Hungary at the Puskas Arena this evening.

They're unbeaten in the group after five matches, winning three and drawing once each with Hungary and Georgia, both at home. They're a point clear of tonight's hosts and a draw or better will take them to promotion.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Team News

Northern Ireland: P Charles, Devlin, McConville, Atcheson, Brown, Devenny, Hume (capt), S Charles, Galbraith, Kelly, Price.

Subs: Hazard, Mee, Thompson, Marshall, Morrison, Kenny, Smyth, Graham, McNair, Forbes, Spencer, Magennis.

Hungary: B Toth, Osvath, Csinger, Markgraf, Kerkez, Schafer, Csongval, Styles, Sallai, Varga, Szoboszlai (capt)

Subs: Gundel-Takacs, Pecsi, A Sza;ao. Szucs, Peto, Barath, Szendrei, Bolla, Urblik, Jurek, R Toth.

Watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland for FREE in the UK

Hungary vs Northern Ireland is free to watch in the United Kingdom on BBC One Northern Ireland, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

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Watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland FREE on BBC iPlayer Online viewers can watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland on BBC iPlayer - the registration process is simple. You just need a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB), a logged-in account and a valid TV licence.

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📺 Stream Hungary vs Northern Ireland

Watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland in the US

Hungary vs Northern Ireland will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2.

Watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland on beIN Sports Watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Hungary vs Northern Ireland: Nations League preview

There's nothing else on the line for either team. Both are safe from relegation to the third tier, and both have the back-up of a promotion play-off against a League A team in late March.

O'Neill will be eager to avoid that eventuality and has seen little from his team to suggest they're likely to stumble at this final hurdle in Budapest. Northern Ireland are the only side anywhere in the Nations League yet to concede a goal.

Their remarkable run has seen them beat Ukraine twice and Georgia, with 21-year-old loanee Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Pierce Charles attracting endless plaudits for going 450 minutes without conceding.

Hungary have averaged a goal per game in Group B2, but they left it late against Georgia on Saturday, eventually running out 2-0 winners in Tbilisi. Having failed to qualify for a tenth consecutive World Cup, they could do with a positive conclusion to the Nations League campaign to see out the year.

Manager Marco Rossi has been in charge for eight years and has bolstered his position in the Nations League, winning consecutive promotions from League C to League A in the first two tournaments and then staying at the top level in the third.

His target is an immediate return to League A.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hungary 0-0 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have mastered the defensive brief in their Nations League group and another nil is all they need.