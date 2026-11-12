Italy vs France FREE live streams: TV Channels, kick-off time, team news and predictions for key Nations League clash
Olise, Doue and Barcola all start for France as they face Italy in Milan
Watch Italy vs France for free from anywhere, as Les Bleus travel to San Siro for a heavyweight clash in Nations League Group A1. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-Off Time: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 6:45am AEDT (Fri)
- FREE Streams: TF1 (France) / RAI Play (Italy)
- TV Channels: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / FS1 (US) / beIN SPORTS (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN - 30-day money back guarantee
The Azzurri have made a solid start to the campaign and would leapfrog their opponents at the top of the table with a victory.
However, a France win would seal their spot in the quarter-finals as group winners, leaving Italy and Belgium to fight it out for second place.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Italy vs France online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.
Italy vs France: Team News
🇮🇹 Italy XI: Donnarumma; Kayode, Scalvini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Frattesi, Tonali, Barella; Sebastiano Esposito, Pio Esposito, Cambiaghi
🇫🇷 France XI: Maignan; Gusto, Jacquet, Upamecano, Truffert; Da Cunha, Rabiot, Cherki; Olise, Doué; Barcola
Can I watch Italy vs France for free?
Yes! Italy vs France is being broadcast live and for free in both of the respective countries involved.
RAI Play will show the Nations League clash at no cost in Italy, while TF1 has live coverage in France.
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Watch Italy vs France from anywhere
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📺 Stream Italy vs France
Watch Italy vs France in the UK
Italy vs France is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.
Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your Amazon Prime Video stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Italy vs France on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is showing Italy vs France for just £2.49 on a pay-per-view basis. You don't even need an Amazon account to access the Nations League match.
Watch Italy vs France in the US
Viewers in the US can watch Italy vs France live on Fox Sports 1, the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the States.
FS1 is the place to go to watch the game, which kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.
Not in the US? Access your usual Fox Sports stream with a VPN.
FS1 is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries FS1, with a 3-day free trial available on the platform.
Watch Italy vs France in Australia
beIN SPORTS has live coverage of Italy vs France in Australia.
The game is live on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Friday.
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Watch Italy vs France live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Both plans include a 7-day free trial for new customers.
Italy vs France: Nations League preview
Any meeting between Italy and France evokes memories of some of football's most famous matches, including the finals of Euro 2000 and World Cup 2006.
While Milan's iconic San Siro will provide a fitting backdrop for this clash of two European heavyweights, the sad truth is that the Azzurri are a shadow of some of the great sides of years gone by and will be underdogs against Les Bleus.
That being said, manager Roberto Mancini will fancy his team's chances of pulling off a shock win over France that would send them top of Group A1 ahead of Sunday's finale with Belgium. The Italy boss has called up 20-year-old AC Milan winger Alphadjo Cisse, who has already scored eight goals in a breakthrough season.
France arrive at San Siro knowing a victory would seal their place in the quarter-finals as group winners before they host Turkey on Sunday.
Zinedine Zidane's side were frustrated by Italy in last month's return fixture, which ended 1-1 — the same scoreline as the World Cup 2006 final, when the now-Les Bleus boss was infamously sent off for headbutting Azzurri defender Marco Materazzi.
Centre back Dayot Upamecano was sent off against Italy last month but is available again after serving his ban, while Ibrahima Konate and Aurelien Tchouameni also return to the squad. However, Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele misses out through injury.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Italy 0-1 France
This should be another fascinating contest, but we are backing Les Bleus' superior quality to make the difference.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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