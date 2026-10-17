How to watch Man City vs Ipswich for FREE: Live stream online from anywhere as Premier League leaders host the Tractor Boys
Man City are six from six and top the Premier League at present
Watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town for free as the Premier League leaders look to continue their 100% start to the new season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 1:00am AEDT (Sun)
- TV & Streaming: USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream
Manchester City responded to their financial charges with a powerful 3-0 win at Anfield last weekend, but were beaten badly by PSG in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Back on domestic turf, they'll hope to make it seven from seven in the Premier League.
Ipswich Town have made a happy return to England's top flight, but will arrive at the Etihad with little expectation.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Man City vs Ipswich Town online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League.
Watch Man City vs Ipswich Town from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Man City vs Ipswich Town.
The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...
Watch Man City vs Ipswich Town from anywhere in the world
Based in Switzerland, this extremely capable VPN offers good speeds and has servers in 145 countries around the world, including USA and Australia, allowing you to watch the game between City and the Tractor Boys from anywhere.
Is Man City vs Ipswich Town on TV in the UK?
Man City vs Ipswich Town is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.
Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.
How to watch Man City vs Ipswich Town in the US
As mentioned above, Man City vs Ipswich Town is live on USA Network in the US.
Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.
Watch Man City vs Ipswich Town on USA Network
USA Network is part of NBCUniversal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US.
This is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package. YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry the channel.
How to watch Man City vs Ipswich Town in Australia
Viewers in Australia can watch Man City vs Ipswich Town live on Stan Sport.
The game kicks-off at 1:00am AEDT on Sunday.
Watch Man City vs Ipswich Town on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99.
The streaming service will not only show Man City vs Ipswich Town but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.
Tickets
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Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.
Man City vs Ipswich Town: Preview
Manchester City have little time to dwell on their European disappointment as Ipswich Town arrive at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, offering Enzo Maresca’s side an immediate opportunity to reassert their authority in the Premier League.
City’s domestic form has been formidable. Six consecutive league victories have lifted them to the top of the table on 18 points, with last weekend’s emphatic 3-0 win away to Liverpool providing further evidence of their title credentials. However, Wednesday’s 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain exposed vulnerabilities that the Tractor Boys will hope to exploit. We will see how that goes.
Erling Haaland remains central to City’s attacking threat, with the Norwegian continuing to deliver consistently in front of goal. His ability to punish even small defensive mistakes could prove decisive against an Ipswich side that has conceded regularly during the opening weeks of the campaign.
There is little room for complacency, though. City must balance the demands of a busy schedule with the need to maintain their winning momentum, and Maresca could consider changes to his starting line-up following the midweek exertions. Phil Foden has now completed his three-game suspension after being sent off in the win against Manchester United.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Ipswich, meanwhile, travel to Manchester sitting tenth with nine points from six matches. Gary O’Neil’s side have made a respectable return to the top flight, collecting three victories so far, although inconsistency remains a concern. Their 2-1 success over Fulham last weekend offered encouragement after defeats against Everton and Liverpool.
They also have no real injury or fitness concerns, while Abdul Fatawu is pushing for a recall on the right flank after serving his one-game suspension. Daizen Maeda and Jaden Philogene are both at risk of losing their spots out wide.
Florentino Luis and Sasa Lukic started in midfield against the Cottagers, but the former could be replaced by Exequiel Palacios, while goalkeeper Christian Walton is hoping to start his third consecutive league game ahead of summer addition Kjell Scherpen. O’Neil may be tempted to deploy a five-man defence for the first time this season, but he may instead stick with a back four including Ouattara, O’Shea, Issa Diop and Leif Davis.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Manchester City 3-0 Ipswich Town
City have a pretty formiddable record at home against newly-promoted sides and that should continue here.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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