Manchester United host Brentford, hoping to end their disastrous run without a win in the Premier League.

The Red Devils haven't won at Old Trafford in the league since August's 5-2 win against Ipswich Town, and results must change fast.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Man Utd vs Brentford in this Premier League 3pm kick-off, online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Man Utd vs Brentford for FREE

Man Utd vs Brentford is being streamed for free on CazeTV in Brazil and on Idman TV in Azerbaijan.

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Watch Man Utd vs Brentford from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man Utd vs Brentford is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

Is Man Utd vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Man Utd vs Brentford is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage of Man Utd vs Brentford, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brentford in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Man Utd vs Brentford live on Peacock, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to watch the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Watch Man Utd vs Brentford on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month ($8.99 for Black Friday) and will give you access to Man Utd vs Brentford, as well as a number of other EPL games this season.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brentford in Australia

Man Utd vs Brentford is live on Stan Sport in Australia.

Kick-off is at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Man Utd vs Brentford on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 a month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

Tickets

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Man Utd vs Brentford: Preview

Manchester United will be desperate to get their Premier League campaign back on track when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford, with Mauricio Pochettino preparing for his first home game in charge of the Red Devils.

It has been a disastrous start to the season for United, who find themselves 19th in the Premier League table after collecting just eight points from their opening 11 matches. Their struggles continued last weekend with a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, leaving them without a league victory since the end of August.

There were some encouraging signs in midweek, however, as United drew 2-2 with Sporting CP in the Champions League, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice. Pochettino will hope that performance provides a platform for improvement, although defensive problems remain a significant concern. United have conceded 23 league goals already this season and desperately need to become more organised at the back.

Victory on Saturday could see them climb out of the relegation zone, making this an increasingly important fixture for the hosts.

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Brentford, meanwhile, travel to Manchester in considerably better spirits after producing one of their best performances of the campaign last weekend.

Keith Andrews' side demolished Everton 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Keane Lewis-Potter scoring twice, while Vitaly Janelt and Fabio Carvalho also got on the scoresheet.

That result lifted the Bees into sixth place with 17 points, putting them firmly in the conversation for European qualification. Having won four of their opening 11 league fixtures, Brentford have demonstrated that they possess the attacking quality to trouble some of the division's biggest clubs.

However, their away form remains a concern. The visitors are without a victory in their last 10 Premier League away matches, a run they will be desperate to bring to an end.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 2-1 Brentford

Manchester United just get over the line thanks to Joshua Zirkzee's winner.