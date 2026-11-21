Watch Manchester City vs Fulham for free from anywhere, as Enzo Maresca's men look to end their three-match losing run in the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The international break came at a good time for City, after defeats against Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest saw them fall off the pace in the title race.

Fulham may have been less happy to take a week off after putting together a promising run of form, taking eight points from their last four matches. Can they surprise Enzo Maresca's side in the often unpredictable 12:30 kick-off.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester City vs Fulham online and from anywhere, including for free, as the Premier League returns with this Saturday-lunchtime kick-off.

Team News

Man City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gurhi, O'Reilly, Anderson, Bouaddi, Foden, Ndiaye, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Rulli, Kovacic, Cherki, Fernandez, Reis, Gvardiol, Allan, Samba, Lewis.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Affengruber, Sessegnon, Charles, Berge, King, Muniz, Iwobi, Bobb.

Subs: Kaiser, Cuenca, García, Palacios, Cairney, Larsson, Angel, Castagne, Robinson.

Watch Manchester City vs Fulham for FREE

Viewers in the US can watch Manchester City vs Fulham for free with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the broadcaster of this game in the States.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the service and offer 5-day free trials.

Abroad and looking to access your free trial? Use Proton VPN to unblock them so you can stream Manchester City vs Fulham for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester City vs Fulham from anywhere

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams. Plus they have a MEGA Black Friday deal right now:

How to watch Man City vs Fulham in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch live coverage of Manchester City vs Fulham on TNT Sports.

The Premier League clash will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max, with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Manchester City vs Fulham stream on TNT Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Manchester City vs Fulham on TNT Sports and HBO Max Manchester City vs Fulham is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports has its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans that include TNT starting at £25.99/month. TNT Sports is also available to add to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE packages.

How to watch Man City vs Fulham in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network will show Manchester City vs Fulham live in the US. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Manchester City vs Fulham stream on USA Network if you're away from home.

How to watch Man City vs Fulham in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Manchester City vs Fulham on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 11:30pm AEDT.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Manchester City vs Fulham.

Watch Manchester City vs Fulham on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99/month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

Tickets

Get VIP Manchester City tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Preview

Manchester City's seven-match winning run to start the Premier League campaign feels like a very long time ago. Three successive defeats before the international break have left Enzo Maresca's side six points behind leaders Arsenal, while they also trail early-season surprise package Brighton & Hove Albion.

The good news for City is that Fulham appear to be the perfect opponent to end their losing streak. They have beaten the Cottagers in each of the last 20 meetings in all competitions, while their unbeaten run stretches back 26 games to a 3-1 home defeat in April 2009 — the first season under the Abu Dhabi United Group ownership.

A win would see City narrow the gap to Arsenal ahead of the Gunners' trip to Newcastle United later in the day, giving them a psychological boost for their clash with Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

Winger Antoine Semenyo remains absent with a knee injury, while defenders Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov are doubtful after withdrawing from international duty due to fitness issues.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 10

Fulham will feel like this is as good a time as any to change their appalling record against City, on account of their opponents' recent vulnerabilities and their own encouraging run of form.

The Cottagers followed up wins over Hull City and Coventry City with draws against Aston Villa and Newcastle United before the international break, easing the pressure on manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Fulham's unbeaten run has lifted them to 15th in the Premier League and a rare win at the Etihad Stadium would propel them all the way up to 10th, for a few hours at least.

Midfielder Tom Cairney could return for the Cottagers, but goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Emile Smith Rowe also looks set to miss today's game with a hip issue.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Fulham

The international break should have allowed City to reset so we are backing them to return to winning ways.