Netherlands vs Greece FREE live streams: TV Channels, kick-off time and predictions for Nations League top of the table battle

Watch Netherlands vs Greece for free from anywhere, as the top two teams in Nations League Group A2 contest a crucial clash in Amsterdam. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Oranje start the night ahead of their opponents on goals scored, having beaten Serbia 2-1 last month to move into top spot.

Greece have had an excellent campaign so far and a victory would guarantee their place in the quarter-finals.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Netherlands vs Greece online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Greece for free? Yes, you can watch Netherlands vs Greece for free in both of the countries involved. NPO has live coverage in the Netherlands, while fans in Greece can stream the game at no cost on Alpha TV. Not in the Netherlands or Greece? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Netherlands vs Greece from anywhere

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Watch Netherlands vs Greece in the UK

Netherlands vs Greece is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your Amazon Prime Video stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Netherlands vs Greece on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Netherlands vs Greece for just £2.49 on a pay-per-view basis. You don't even need an Amazon account to access the Nations League match.

Watch Netherlands vs Greece in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Netherlands vs Greece live on Fox Sports 1, the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the States.

FS1 is the place to go to watch the game, which kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fox Sports stream with a VPN.

Watch Netherlands vs Greece in Australia

beIN SPORTS has live coverage of Netherlands vs Greece in Australia.

The game is live on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Saturday.

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Netherlands vs Greece: Nations League preview

Friday nights in Amsterdam usually get pretty lively, and it should be no different at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Netherlands host Greece in a clash of the top two in Nations League Group A2, with the winners guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona legend Xavi has made a promising start to life as Oranje head coach, claiming two wins over rock-bottom Serbia and twice seeing his side fight back to draw, against Germany and Greece. The Netherlands lead Group A2 on goals scored and a win would mean they can finish no lower than second, by virtue of having a superior head-to-head record over the Greeks.

The bad news for Dutch fans is that they are missing several key players, with captain Virgil van Dijk, Brian Brobbey, Ryan Gravenberch and Kenneth Taylor all injured. However, in-form Roma striker Donyell Malen returns to the squad to add quality in attack.

Greece are aiming to claim a first-ever competitive victory over the Netherlands, having been forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in Thessaloniki last month after taking a two-goal lead.

Ivan Jovanovic's side arrive in Amsterdam knowing a win would see them finish top of the group, beating both the Netherlands and Germany on head-to-head, while a draw would also put them in a strong position to qualify ahead of Sunday's finale at home to Serbia.

Midfielder Christos Zafeiris and defender Manolis Saliakas are both suspended, but Greece have plenty of quality in their forward line, including Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Charalampos Kostoulas.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Netherlands 1-1 Greece

The Greeks have proved tough to beat and we are backing them to take a point in Amsterdam.