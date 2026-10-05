How to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia FREE: Live streams and TV channels as Michael O’Neill’s side target Nations League promotion

Watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia today in the Nations League for free, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Northern Ireland will be looking to follow up Friday’s win over Ukraine with another against Georgia this evening.

A win today would move them closer to a historic promotion to League A of the Nations League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia free in the UK

You can watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Remember, you will need a TV licence and a UK postcode (SE1 7PB) to watch iPlayer.

Abroad for Northern Ireland vs Georgia? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia on BBC iPlayer All you need is a TV licence and a UK postcode (SE1 7PB) to watch BBC iPlayer. Wales and Scotland games will also be broadcast on the platform.

Watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia from anywhere

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Watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia in the US

Fans in the US can watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia on Fubo or ViX.

Watch Nations League on Fubo TV Fubo TV will broadcast Northern Ireland vs Georgia. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, with a 5-day free trial available on all plans.

Watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia in Australia

beIN Sport Connect is broadcasting live coverage of Northern Ireland vs Georgia in Australia.

Northern Ireland vs Georgia: Preview

Northern Ireland will look to take another significant step towards Nations League promotion when they welcome Georgia to Windsor Park on Monday night.

Michael O’Neill’s side have been one of the surprise packages of the opening weeks of the competition. They began with a 1-0 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi, followed that with a goalless draw against Hungary and then produced their best performance yet by beating Ukraine 3-0 in Slovakia. That result leaves Northern Ireland top of Group B2 with seven points from three matches, and they are still yet to concede a goal.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Georgia, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign. They have collected just one point from their opening three games and are yet to score, drawing 0-0 with Ukraine before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Hungary. Their loss to Northern Ireland also resulted in Willy Sagnol leaving his position, with Ramaz Svanadze subsequently taking charge.

The visitors nevertheless possess considerable attacking talent, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze among the players capable of causing problems.

Squads

Northern Ireland

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool), Conor Hazard (Wycombe Wanderers), Pierce Charles (Queens Park Rangers, on loan from Manchester City).

Defenders: Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume (both Sunderland), Ciaron Brown and Brodie Spencer (both Oxford United), Paddy McNair (Hull City), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Michael Forbes (Dundee United).

Midfielders: Ethan Galbraith and Justin Devenny (both Stoke City), Shea Charles (Fulham), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Jordan Thompson (Preston North End), Jamie McDonnell (Oxford United), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Kieran Morrison (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Liverpool),

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Stevenage), Dion Charles (Blackpool, on loan from Huddersfield Town), Callum Marshall (Luton Town), Jamie Donley (Luton Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Braiden Graham (Everton), Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal).

Georgia

Goalkeepers: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Liverpool, England), Luka Gugeshashvili (Göztepe, Türkiye), Davit Kereselidze (Dila Gori, Georgia)

Defenders: Luka Lochoshvili (1. FC Köln, Germany), Lasha Dvali (CSKA 1948, Bulgaria), Saba Goglichidze (Monza, Italy), Ilia Beriashvili (MTK Budapest, Hungary), Saba Sazonov (Getafe, Spain), Jemal Tabidze (Kayserispor, Türkiye), Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia, Poland), Irakli Azarovi (Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine)

Midfielders / Forwards: Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz, Austria), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Sevilla, Spain), Gizi Mamageishvili (Sturm Graz, Austria), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Chicago Fire, USA), Otar Mamageishvili (Wolfsberger AC, Austria), Nodar Lominadze (Torpedo Kutaisi, Georgia), Irakli Egoyan (Excelsior, Netherlands), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Udinese, Italy), Zuriko Davitashvili (Saint-Étienne, France), Giorgi Kvernadze (Frosinone, Italy), Giorgi Abuashvili (Metz, France), Giorgi Gagua (DAC Dunajská Streda, Slovakia), Budu Zivzivadze (1. FC Heidenheim, Germany), Giorgi Mikautadze (Villarreal, Spain), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

FourFourTwo's prediction

Northern Ireland 2-0 Georgia

Northern Ireland got the job done last week and we are expecting the same again.