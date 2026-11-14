Portugal vs Denmark FREE live streams: TV channels, kick-off time and predictions for Nations League clash in Braga

Watch Portugal vs Denmark in the Nations League for FREE from anywhere as the holders play their first match since the retirement of legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Ronaldo has dominated the headlines in Portugal since calling time on his extraordinary 23-year international career last week, but attention now returns to Jorge Jesus' side, who need only a point to seal top spot in Group A4.

Denmark sit second in the table and could guarantee their place in the quarter-finals with a win in Braga. If they can't find those three points today, it will all come down to Tuesday's game against Norway.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Portugal vs Denmark online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Portugal vs Denmark for FREE

Fans in the Republic of Ireland can watch Portugal vs Denmark for free on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play, complete with English commentary.

The Nations League clash is also being streamed live at no cost by Portuguese public broadcaster RTP.

‼️ Those away from Ireland or Portugal today can unlock their free stream with NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee).

Watch Portugal vs Denmark from anywhere

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📺 Stream Portugal vs Denmark

How to watch Portugal vs Denmark in the UK

Portugal vs Denmark is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with coverage available for just £2.49 on a pay-per-view basis. You don't even need an Amazon account to access the Nations League match.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT, with coverage starting ten minutes before on Prime Video.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? You need NordVPN to access your Amazon Prime Video stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Portugal vs Denmark in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Portugal vs Denmark live on Fox Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the States.

Fox Sports 2 is the place to go to watch the game, which kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

The channel is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries FS2, with a 3-day free trial available on the platform.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fox Sports stream with a VPN.

How to watch Portugal vs Denmark in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Portugal vs Denmark live on beIN SPORTS.

The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Sunday.

beIN SPORTS CONNECT prices start from AU$16.99/month, while annual plans get you 12 months for the price of 10.

Abroad? Unlock your Portugal vs Denmark stream on beIN SPORTS with a VPN.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Portugal 2-1 Denmark

No Ronaldo, no problem — we expect the hosts to extend their 100 per cent record in Group A4.